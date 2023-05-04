The Pine City Arts Council has arranged a musical lineup for this summer that will be a hit with all ages and music lovers alike, with musical acts ranging from old time rock-n-roll to country to contemporary genres.
The musical acts, held on Friday nights in Robinson Park in downtown Pine City, will begin on May 26 and run through the summer with the last performance on Aug. 18.
The first evening act on Friday, May 26 will be our own Pine City High School Jazz Band. Dinner will be served by the Pine City Music Booster Club.
On Friday, June 2, Nashville performer Tim Hadler will be gracing the stage with his country hits and original pieces. Hadler is a Nashville singer and songwriter and is able to use his musical gifts to help raise money for the organization GUMI Camp which is an organization that offers hands-on services to veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Dinner that evening will be served by the Pine City Presbyterian Church.
On Friday, June 9, a Beatles Tribute will be performed by Rubber Soul. Rubber Soul “The Tribute” features the entire Beatles history in one night, starting with
starting with the early Beatles and including the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper/Magical Mystery Tour, along with the “White Album,” “Abbey Road,” and “Let it Be.” They also mix in solo hits of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, and feature all the costumes, instruments and gear from their live performances. Dinner that evening will be provided by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
On Friday, June 16, Roxxy Hall, a seven piece, all female, rock-n-soul band based in Minneapolis, will be performing memorable melodies that you’ll want to dance along with. The band was named the Best Female Band in Minnesota by CBS Minnesota with the mantra “It’s all about having a good time.” Their horn section features accomplished players with jazz and stage backgrounds and sweet harmonies will entertain all who attend the show. Dinner that evening will be provided by the Pine City Wrestling Booster Club.
On Friday, June 23, the locally famous Whitesidewalls will be performing their “doo-wop and rock-n-roll band” hits. The Whitesidewalls have been performing for over 45 years and feature five musicians who have performed with the likes of Bobby Vee, The Drifters, Del Shannon, Bo Diddley, Ricky Nelson, and more. The Pine City Lions will be serving brats that evening prior to the show.
On Friday, June 30, Transit Authority will be performing. Transit Authority has become known throughout the U.S. as the premier tribute band to the iconic group Chicago. Based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, this eight member ensemble creates an accurate musical salute to one of the greatest horn driven rock bands to ever hit the stage. Serving up dinner that evening will be Maxwell’s Southern BBQ & Fresh Meats.
On Friday, July 7, Monroe Crossing will be performing bluegrass melodies. Immaculate Conception will be serving dinner that evening.
On Saturday, July 15, the annual Art Fest will be held in Robinson Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with arts and crafts exhibitors, food and live music by the Neighberz Band.
On Friday, July 21, the White Bear Big Band will be entertaining the audience with their swing dance tunes that will be sure to get people dancing. Zion Lutheran Church will be serving dinner.
On Friday, July 28, The Phonics will be playing classic rock and country cover songs that will appeal to all ages and is made up of local musicians. Mia’s Cafe will be serving up dinner that evening.
On Friday, August 11, The Voice finalist and renown musician, Chris Kroeze, will be returning to the stage to perform his originals along with some popular cover songs. The Pine Area Lions will be serving dinner.
And last but not least, on Friday, Aug. 18, Freeway Jam will be performing rock hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The organization or vendor providing dinner is to be determined.
Pine City Arts Council member, Adrienne Roubinek, said of the lineup, “It is a joy living in a town that has wonderful musical evenings in a beautiful park setting which helps create a rich community. A legacy of spreading music appreciation and providing access to quality performances has motivated the Pine City Arts Council since 1977.”
Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner served prior to the performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and a friend. These will be some sweet summer nights you won’t want to miss.
All shows are free to the public and sponsored by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Other partners include the Pine City Lions, Pine Area Lions, Pine City Chamber of Commerce, city of Pine City, New Horizon Thrift Store, Rock Creek Lions, Walmart, Pine City Community Education, the Pine County Fair, and Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment.
If in need of transportation to the event, free rides are available through Arrowhead Transit. Call 1(800) 862-0175 (option 6) to schedule a ride.
In the event of rain, all performances will be held in the Pine County Fairground.
