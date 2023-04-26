Art in the Town

Hinckley Elementary students will proudly be showcasing some of their best artwork in local cooperating businesses. The show will be running for only 2 weeks so be sure to get out and about around Hinckley to encounter some youthful colorful works of art! The show begins Monday April 24th and runs through Friday May 5th. Here is a list of what you might discover at our local businesses;
Kindergarten: “Vincent Van Gogh Sunflower Finger Paintings” will be showing at The Hinckley Senior Center. “Harold and The Purple Crayon” will be showing at Ausmus Flooring & Furniture. “Spring Bunny Rabbits” will be showing at North Pine County News on Main Street.
1st Grade: “Piet Mondrian Painting Compositions” will be showing at The Grand Cinema.
2nd Grade: “Cave Art” will be showing at The Bear Creek Tavern. “African Ghana Kente Cloths” will be showing at The East Central Regional Library in Hinckley.
3rd Grade: “ Haitian Jungle Animal Paintings” will be showing at Midwest Dental. “Wassily Kandinsky Concentric Circles” will be showing at The El Tucan restaurant on Mainstreet.
4th Grade: “Turkish Architecture Paintings” will be showing at Northview Bank. “ Tibetan Mandalas” will be showing at Slim’s Auto.
5th Grade: “Tropical Niuean Hiapo Tapa Cloths” will be showing at Tobies restaurant. “African Mask Designs” will be showing at The Whistlestop Cafe.
6th Grade: “Jon Burgerman Doodles,” “Memphis Milano 80’s Era Designs” will both be showing at Daggett’s Fresh Foods.
