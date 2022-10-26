An event will be taking place this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center to benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored. The event will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Braham Event Center and will benefit GUMI CAMP USA (GUMI stands for Glad U Made It!).
The organization’s motto “Glad U Made It!” refers to being glad our veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to and from VA appointments, shopping etc.; the possibility of being placed with companion dogs and providing care for those dogs; peer to peer support groups for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.
The main attraction of the event will be a performance by Tim Hadler, one that he has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and brought to Branson as a tribute to Hank Williams titled “Hank Williams Revisited.” The Branson tribute has been running in Branson for over 20 years and now is coming to Minnesota for this event. The show will feature Larry Rose from RFD TV Midwest Country Show, Minnesota regulars, Marie Grundberg and Kim Bever, and Minnesota’s fiddler extraordinaire, Catrina Campbell.
Tim Hadler, who now lives in Pine City, is the founder of the organization which was started
in May of 2015 in Branson, Missouri.
“Ever since I was knee high to a grasshopper, I’ve wanted to have a healing retreat for people,” noted Hadler. “The year 2015 marked the year that a dream started becoming reality in Missouri.”
In Minnesota, GUMI CAMP USA started becoming a reality in April of 2021 when the Pine City American Legion Post put up the funds to sponsor the first puppy to be placed with a veteran, added Hadler. GUMI has since placed nine dogs in Minnesota, transported numerous veterans, helped veterans enroll at the Minneapolis and St. Cloud VAs, held several meetings with Veterans, and now with an office in Pine City is beginning a strong foundation to help and assist those Veterans in need of services.
Also helping with the organization as an advisory board member is Vietnam veteran Ed Ronning. Hailey Stillings is the dog training assistant for the group. Other volunteers help with office work. “We couldn’t do anything without our volunteers,” noted Hadler.
One of the veterans who received a companion dog, combat veteran Kyle MacDonald, said, “I’m so rewarded to have Echo given to me from GUMI CAMP USA. This dog is a blessing!”
The doors for the event open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St SW, Braham. Over 10 entertainers will be featured with a highlight Hank Williams tribute performance and awareness video of what is offered to veterans through the program. A beverage bar will be available for the purchase of drinks, snacks will be available, and a live auction will be held, along with a giving opportunity.
The GUMI CAMP USA office is located at 247 5th Street SE in Pine City, next to Sprouts, and is open five days a week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The office is on call 24-7, so individuals in need outside of regular hours can call (417) 559-3892 anytime. If interested in volunteering to help assist veterans, the same number can be called.
“We really would appreciate you volunteering or contributing financially,” said Hadler. If you would like to donate but are unable to attend the event, please send your donation payable to the “New Horizons Foundation,” a 501 c3 making the donation tax deductible.
In the memo of the check please write GUMI CAMP USA.
Donations can be mailed to: GUMI CAMP PO Box 156 Pine City, MN 55063
“It’s an amazing feeling to see a person get back on their feet again and see how God works in their lives,” said Hadler. “Sometimes the hardest part for me is just to stay out of the way and let God do what he does.”
