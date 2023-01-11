Kade Winston Lindahl was born on Sept. 27, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Miranda Lindahl and Tyler Manos of Hinckley. Kade is welcomed home by sibling Jemma. Grandparents are Bob and Jenny Lindahl and Jerry and Colleen Manos.
Gustafson
Odin Charles Gustafson was born on Nov. 18, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Amanda Miller and Ryan Gustafson of Askov. Odin is welcomed home by sibling Tillie Gustafson (two years old). Grandparents are Mike and Denice Miller, and Gail and Art Gustafson.
Schneider
Kinzlee Jo Schneider was born on Oct. 20, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, two ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Austin and Kirsten Schneider of Sandstone. Kinzlee is welcomed home by siblings Brynlee Schneider, two years old. Grandparents are Gary and Holly Nelson from Braham, and Jeff and Crystal Schneider and Barb Heil from Askov.
Hill
Easton James Hill was born on Oct. 23, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Melissa Youker and Dale Hill of Sandstone. Easton is welcomed home by siblings Bradyn (15 years old), Bentley (11 years old), Carter (11 years old), Nevaeh (ten years old), Amariah (seven years old), and Phoenix (six years old). Grandparents are Ralph and Ida Youker of Braham, and Jodi and Dale Hill.
Fjosne
Ryman Lucas Fjosne was born on Nov. 28, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Parents are Jason and Danielle Fjosne of Finlayson. Ryman is welcomed home by siblings Jordan Fjosne (20 year old), Dawson Fjosne (17 years old), Jaclynn Roberts (13 years old), Landon Stauffer (11 years old), Brickk Thompson (seven years old), and Evelynn Thompson (three years old). Grandparents are Tim Stauffer of Kettle River, and Laura and Ron Ausmum of Hinckley, and Williard and Lil
