Atayah Marie-Lea Graham was born on July 19, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, ten ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Parents are Anthony Graham and Aseil Abudamed of Mora and Hinckley. Atayah is welcomed home by grandparents Robert Graham and Loretta Hansen, and Michelle Mustache and Imad Abuhamed. 

