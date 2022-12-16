With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of internet availability, a recent statewide initiative to expand broadband will help fill the gaps that left many in the area unable to telecommute, utilize telehealth services or participate in distance learning during the pandemic.
This initiative (2022 Border-to-Border Broadband Grant program) will soon be impacting Pine County through a $14.2 million state grant awarded to East Central Energy by the state of Minnesota. As stipulated by the grant, ECE will be contributing approximately $34 million in efforts to eventually expand fiber broadband to its 14-county coverage area.
As part of the first phase of implementation, ECE will be targeting unserved and underserved areas in Pine City, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Munch, Pokegama, and Royalton townships, along with Grasston and Comfort townships in Kanabec County.
ECE applied for the state grant in August which totals $95 million and was recently distributed to approximately 50 out of 87 counties in the state. The funding came from legislative appropriations in both the regular and special session last spring, $25 million in state general revenue
and $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) capital project funds for 2022 and 2023.
In a press conference on Friday, Dec. 9, East Central Energy President/CEO Justin Jahnz said that this will be part of a larger $350 million project and is just a first step in an effort to expand broadband to all areas. “We intend to serve all of our members, not just the areas in which we received grants,” noted Jahnz.
The areas which will be targeted represent those areas the state considers unserved or underserved. An unserved area is an area of Minnesota in which households or businesses lack access to wire-line broadband service at speeds that meet the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) threshold of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 megabits per second (Mbps) upload. An underserved area in which households or businesses do receive service at or above the FCC threshold of 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up, but lack access to wire-line broadband service at speeds of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
ECE vice president/chief information officer, Ty Houglum, added, “The vision is to cover all ECE members, but it will take time.”
Houglum said that ECE is still solidifying the timeline but that they expect to start construction in May of next year and complete phase one of the project by July of 2025.
Jahnz added that RFPs (requests for proposals) will be sent out, and that the company had previously alerted contractors that the project may be coming. “ECE would maintain and operate the broadband infrastructure,” said Jahnz, adding that he believes the current labor shortage will not impact the project.
“We have the ability to solve the problem and are excited to do so,” added Jahnz. “The board is very excited and voted unanimously to move forward.”
