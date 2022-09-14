Can birds see in color? The answer is yes, but there are qualifiers to this answer.  Research into bird vision and their ability to differentiate colors began back in the early 1970s. In the following decades scientists compared the three kinds of cone cells in our retina; the ones used to see in color (red, green and blue) and then looked at the retinas of birds and discovered that for diurnal (active by day) birds, there are four kinds of cone cells receptive to red, green, blue, and ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths. In addition, birds have a tiny drop of colored oil in each cone cell, which acts like a filter to minimize the amount of UV light coming in.  This bit of oil also allows birds to differentiate between similar colors far better than we can. 

