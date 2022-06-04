Watch out for “Chang” at this year’s Corn and Clover Carnival Parade. The Carnival Committee is happy to announce that The Osman Shrine Temple’s Dragon Patrol will be participating in the parade on July 9.
The Dragon Patrol is a unit of the Osman Shrine Temple in St Paul. “Chang” the beast was created for approximately $6,000 in 1982, by Maggie Bell Calin who did prop work for the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
Chang attended his first parade on August 14, 1982 in Chatfield’s Western Days.
It was first thought that the head could be carried, it was soon decided to add wheels.
The Dragon Patrol averages 25 parades per year. There are approximately 50 members. “Chang” is hauled in a 28’ trailer by a Ford 450 Bus that seats 15 Nobles.
Two Nobles are in the dragon’s head, with four Nobles in the body. Two to four nobles are on the golf cart and one Noble drives the truck. One Noble is in the baby Dragon.
Chang has paraded in Imperial parades in: Toronto, Atlanta, Las Vegas, St. Louis and Minneapolis.
The Dragon Patrol has attended every Midwest summer session since it’s inception. The Dragon Patrol was the first unit from Osman to win the President’s trophy from the summer Midwest Parade.
“Chang” has won many awards from local parades and has been featured on the front page of many newspapers. “Chang” has four Co2 tanks that provide the smoke.
Because he is people powered “Chang” can go almost anywhere, and has been known to stray from the parade route.
