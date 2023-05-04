Chisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury

A Chisago County man has been found guilty in the murder last September of Colton James Abbott of Sandstone.
John Quitter was found guilty of three counts second degree murder and one count of fleeing a police officer. Quitter faces a maximum of 40 years in prison for each of the three murder counts. The fleeing an officer county comes with a maximum of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse.
“I am grateful for the diligent work of the jury; these cases are never easy for our civilian juries,” said Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson. “I am also thankful for the long hours, hard work, and expertise that chief deputy attorney Skubitz, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota BCA and others put into this case.”
The three second degree murder charges each come with a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, and the fleeing an officer felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine.
Quitter pled guilty to possession of firearms/ammunition prior to the trial, so that charge did not go before the jury.
The sentencing is expected to happen on June 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse.
The case heard by a jury at the Pine County Courthouse this week and the last stemmed from Quitter being charged for shooting Colton James Abbott, 33, of Sandstone.
Quitter had left Abbott at the hospital in Sandstone on Sept. 6, 2022 along with a note that included a phone number, an address in Hinckley and the name of the person who owned the property. Abbott had numerous bullet holes to the left side of his chest that appeared to be caused by bird shot from a shotgun, along with a mark on his left bicep that was consistent with having been hit by a shot gun shell wad and an open laceration on his right inner forearm.
According to the charging complaint, when Quitter dropped the victim off, he told staff there had been a coon hunting accident and he was going to get the girlfriend of the victim from the woods. He then left the hospital in the victim’s truck. Deputies noted that the victim’s shoes and clothing were dry, which was inconsistent with hunting in the early morning.
When investigators called the number that was left with the victim, they reached a female who had been known to be dating the victim. She told investigators that she and the victim had been in a fight while retrieving some property from Quitter’s residence, a camper located at the Hinckley address. The female also told investigators that she used to be in a relationship with Quitter, but they had been broken up for a long time.
According to the complaint, she said she then entered the residence, with Quitter inside and the victim outside. While inside, she stated the victim began yelling at her and punched a bedroom window, breaking the glass. Shortly after, she reported hearing gunshots fired outside, but didn’t see what happened. She then stated she ran outside and found the victim in his truck, but he was not responsive. She told investigators that Quitter took him to the hospital.
A search warrant was obtained for the property and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team was contacted to assist in processing the scene. Investigators noted that there were several spent 12 gauge shells visible around the yard and a pump shotgun in the woods near the trailer on the north side.
The BCA confirmed that there was a live round in the action of the firearm and the safety was off. A window in a bedroom area was broken and there was glass both inside the room and on the ground outside the window.
That afternoon, deputies located Quitter driving the victim’s vehicle on Rutabaga Road. The deputy noticed the vehicle driving erratically, including hitting a ditch. Other deputies joined in the pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 80 mph. The deputies were able to box him in near a construction zone and removed Quitter from the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Quitter told investigators different versions of the story before finally saying he went outside to check his shotgun to make sure he had a target round in the chamber. He then said the victim was near the corner of the residence, near his truck when Quitter fired the gun. He admitted to shooting the victim, but stated that he didn’t shoot him intentionally, adding that he fired the shotgun near where the victim was standing. He also admitted to not calling 911 before or after transporting the victim to the hospital.
Family statement
Abbott’s family gave the following statement: “Today marks a bittersweet victory in the pursuit of justice for our beloved son, brother, father and friend, Colton Abbott. I am grateful to share that the individual responsible for his murder was found guilty today of all 5 counts, including three counts of second degree murder.
“While nothing can ever bring back my brother, this verdict brings a sense of closure and peace to our family.
“We are thankful for the tireless efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors and the judicial system for their unwavering commitment to finding the truth and holding those responsible accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.