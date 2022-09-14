A Chisago City man, John Thomas Quitter, 36, has been charged with several counts of second degree murder in connection with the death of a Sandstone man on Sept. 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 6 at approximately 6 a.m. Pine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the hospital in Sandstone on the report of a gunshot victim who had passed away from his injuries.
The victim, Colton James Abbott, 33, from Sandstone, had numerous bullet holes to the left side of his chest that appeared to be caused by birdshot from a shotgun. They also noticed a mark on his left bicep that was consistent with having been hit by a shotgun shell wad and an open laceration on his right inner forearm.
A man, later identified as Quitter, had brought the victim to the hospital with a note that included a phone number, an address in Hinckley and the name of the person who owned
the property. According to the complaint, when he dropped the victim off, Quitter told staff there had been a coon hunting accident and he was going to get the girlfriend of the victim from the woods. He then left the hospital in the victim’s truck. Deputies noted that the victim’s shoes and clothing were dry, which was inconsistent with hunting in the early morning.
When investigators called the number that was left with the victim, they reached a female who had been known to be dating the victim. She told investigators that she and the victim had been in a fight while retrieving some property from Quitter’s residence, a camper located at the Hinckley address. The female also told investigators that she used to be in a relationship with Quitter, but they had been broken up for a long time.
According to the complaint, she said she then entered the residence, with Quitter inside and the victim outside. While inside, she stated the victim began yelling at her and punched a bedroom window, breaking the glass. Shortly after, she reported hearing gunshots fired outside, but didn’t see what happened. She then stated she ran outside and found the victim in his truck, but he was not responsive. She told investigators that Quitter took him to the hospital.
A search warrant was obtained for the property and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team was contacted to assist in processing the scene. Investigators noted that there were several spent 12 gauge shells visible around the yard and a pump shotgun in the woods near the trailer on the north side.
The BCA confirmed that there was a live round in the action of the firearm and the safety was off. A window in a bedroom area was broken and there was glass both inside the room and on the ground outside the window.
That afternoon, deputies located Quitter driving the victim’s vehicle on Rutabaga Road. The deputy noticed the vehicle driving erratically, including hitting a ditch. Other deputies joined in the pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 80 mph. The deputies were able to box him in near a construction zone and removed Quitter from the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Quitter told investigators different versions of the story before finally saying he went outside to check his shotgun to make sure he had a target round in the chamber. He then said the victim was near the corner of the residence, near his truck when Quitter fired the gun. He admitted to shooting the victim, but stated that he didn’t shoot him intentionally, adding that he fired the shotgun near where the victim was standing. He also admitted to not calling 911 before or after transporting the victim to the hospital.
A record check shows that Quitter is ineligible to possess firearms as her was previously convicted of a felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree in February of 2018 and a felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree in March of 2018
If convicted, Quitter faces a sentence of no more than 40 years in prison for each of the three second degree murder charges,15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine for the charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and three years jail time and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.