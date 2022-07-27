Chris’ Foods held their annual “Best Bagger” competition last Thursday. The top three winners were Tyler Thorvig, Cassidee Thorvig and Nickolas Dixon. Tyler now moves on to represent Chris’ Foods at the state competition on Aug. 27. The state competition will be at Energy Park Financial Center. A first place win would earn Tyler a cash prize, trophy and a trip to the National Championship in Las Vegas Nev.

