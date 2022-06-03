The Native American graduates of 2022 were honored on the evening of Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Hinckley Grand Casino ballroom. Native American Student Association student council members Jakob Wilson and Marcel Richey opened the evening with a traditional drum and chant performance, both using a drum and Jakob provided the vocals.
Briana Matrious, guest speaker, gave a heartfelt and inspirational speech to the graduates and their families about the next phase of life and most of all, to remember to be yourself, find yourself and never stop learning no matter what direction life takes you.
The graduates from the following schools were honored and provided with a handmade medallion to honor them.
WILLOW RIVER
Ethan Burton and Mizhakwad Miller - graduates (not present due to senior trip)
Staff attended: Superintendent Bill Peel, Principle Melissa Johnson, Principle Neil Schiller
EAST CENTRAL
Trenton Fox-graduate;
Charles Higgins, Cecile Buzo and Kenrianna Benjamin - graduates (not present)
Staff attended: Principle Stefanie Youngberg, High School Secretary Tricia Rodenborg
HINCKLEY/FINLAYSON
Nemer Abuhamed, Jalen Belgarde, Arriana Benjamin, Bryon Benjamin, Isabella Brant, Jonathan Buchanan, Kenidy Cessna, Madelyn Churchill, Savannah Goodsky, MadisonLynn Jackson, Caiarah LaFave, L Swanson, Damien Parsons, Willow Thomas, Ethan Tipton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.