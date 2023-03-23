Provided

Location of potential business/industrial park just south of Hinckley in former Mission Creek Amusement Park area. 

 

 Provided

The prospect of a business/industrial park and new or improved intersection in Hinckley has been brought before the Pine County Board of Commissioners in the form of a feasibility study conducted by Stantec Consulting and spearheaded by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, a creation by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to oversee the Band’s business ventures. John Shardlow, senior principal at Stantec Consulting, presented the findings. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.