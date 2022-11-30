As property taxes are soaring locally, the Pine County Board of Commissioners are carefully mulling over the 2023 budget. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the current state of the budget and levy during the Nov. 15 regular meeting.
In September, the county was looking at approximately $1.6 million in increases which would reflect a 8.1% levy increase, where historically the levy increase has hovered around 4% since 2011. However, they have been able to cut back and are tentatively looking at a 3% levy increase. That gap was closed with $554,405 in cuts, $621,262 in ARPA (federal COVID funds) and the 3% levy increase. Last year’s levy increase was 3.6%.
Sharing the process thus far, Schroeder said, “The preliminary budget was approved in September, and we met with each department head. We discussed how we could whittle it down and came back with proposals to approve a preliminary levy. Over the last month, departments have reviewed their budgets and some things have changed. Next month is the truth in taxation hearing, and on Dec. 20, we will need to adopt a final levy and budget.” She added that the phones were already beginning to ring in the auditor’s department as people were receiving their tax statements for next year.
Last year’s overall budget was $50,608,179 and levy was $20,652,675. This year the county is proposing a budget of $54,983,827 with 39% of that being paid through the levy ($21,272,255), which would be a 3% levy increase ($619,580) over last year. The general fund balance currently sits at 26% which is within their goal of 20-35%.
Schroeder explained that the majority of the county budget is paid for by dollars other than the local tax levy, such as state and federal funds, grants and other revenue.
The increases for 2023, explained Schroeder, come from increased health insurance cost (17% increase at $455,000), a 2% COLA increase of $370,000, a transfer of funding for the East Central Regional Juvenile Center from Health and Human Services to the general fund of $110,000, and additional sheriff’s office deputy of $88,000, an additional $5,000 to the Pine County Historical Society, and an additional $4,182 going to the Soil & Water Conservation District.
She added that since the preliminary levy was passed in Sept., they were able to find savings in the HHS department but since open enrollment is still underway, they are not factoring that savings in since things could change as new people could enroll in the health insurance plan.
Schroeder said that the highway department will see a decrease in state aid so some road projects will likely get pushed from 2023 to 2024.
She explained that the majority of the levy is going to public safety (39.6%), human services (18.6%), general government (16.4%), highways and streets (9.7%), and debt (11.9%).
A truth in taxation public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse boardroom in Pine City.
Election update
Schroeder said that in Pine County, there was a 69.1% voter turnout, which is down 4% from the last mid-term election in 2018. She noted that the county has 900 more residents, according to recent census data, than it did in the last general election.
There were 2,458 people who voted absentee or by mail, which was about half what it was in 2020. In precincts which are strictly mail-in voting, there was a 65.3% average turnout.
