An apparent miscommunication between former leaders within the Hinckley-Finlayson School District has resulted in the current district leaders needing to scramble to find funding for a pair of completed roofing projects — one at Hinckley Elementary School and the other at Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
The miscommunication, which has caused the district to have a cost overrun of approximately $651,000, was brought to the attention of the entire board by chair Jodi Storlie during its November meeting when she questioned a payment to McDowall Company for $84,939.29 for the high school roof project and the bill for the HES roof that was an additional amount of $391,124.98. Superintendent Brian Masterson said the high school project was approved with the capital bonds from 2017.
“We do anticipate more bills coming for the high school portion that have not gotten here yet. We anticipate the high school project being up to about $460,000 total.”
Storlie questioned what funds are left from the bond, “I looked back to May 25 and the board approved the high school roof to be done and there was $235,000 left of the bond,” she said. Superintendent Brian Masterson said there was $200,000 left of the bond funds at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
“The high school roofing project, I was told, was budgeted between $350,000 to $400,000. We believe the high school project alone will be $460,000 when we budgeted for $200,000,” said Masterson.
Storlie questioned if the district office received any change orders that the board didn’t see that caused the cost to double. Masterson replied that no, they did not. Masterson told the board that a second roofing project was completed at HES which totaled $391,124.98.
Storlie questioned if the board had approved that project? Masterson said that he had not been able to find anything where the board had approved that project. He went on to say he had found emails between the previous administration and the previous head of maintenance. In the email, the previous administration was asked for a facilities committee meeting to talk about the HES roofing project. The reply was, “the board already approved the roofing project.”
“I don’t believe the realization was that we were adding another roofing project to this,” said Masterson. “I believe that both people felt they were talking about the same project, when in fact they were talking about two different roofing projects.” The former head of maintenance was given the approval to go ahead with getting bids for the HES project.
Storlie asked, “The total for the HFHS and HES roofing project is $857,069.17 and we have $200,000 to pay for it correct?”
Masterson replied that she was correct and said “We believe we have two bills that we can challenge, but best case that maybe another $50,000 that we were either over charged or billed twice.”
HOW TO PAY FOR THE OVERAGE?
Since discovering the error, Masterson said “We have found that we can move some capital dollars around, some of our COVID dollars can be moved around. There can also be some other monies moved around that would total around $140,000 that could help pay for the projects.”
Masterson told the board that he and the finance director will be working with Ehlers, the district’s financial advisors, to find the remaining funds.
Board member Toby Hickle asked, “Was it ultimately the superintendent who signed off on the bid to proceed with the work?” Masterson stated that it was signed off on by the former head of maintenance with the approval of the superintendent. Hickle asked if that was a typical process. Masterson stated it was not and plans to bring a new policy to the board with better checks and balances in December.
The board also discussed the levy, which will be finalized at the December 12 meeting. As of the November meeting the maximum levy amount would be $2,949,722.62 which would be an increase from last year’s actual levy of about $475,000. “This could help with the roofing project and some other things coming up with federal dollars leaving,” said Masterson. More information will be available at the December meeting.
