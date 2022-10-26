The Department of Natural Resources sent a notice letter on Sept. 29 to notify the Pine County Board that the DNR will be acquiring an eleven acre parcel in Arna Township.
At the Oct. 18 Pine County board meeting, board members discussed the notice from the DNR and what that looks like for the county. Part of the letter stated, “In an effort to build on the good working relationship that the DNR has with the county government, this new addition will fall under the payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) county tax payment”. When asked if the tax payment schedules were raised, Board Chairman Steve Hallan stated that the legislation is pending for any tax raises.
The question of whether or not the county has a say in the acquisition of the land, County Administrator Dave Minke informed the board that the county does not have a say since there is no veto authority if the DNR wants to acquire the land. In this particular case, the eleven acre parcel was brought to the DNR by the owners who requested that the DNR purchase it. The land fits in with the plan the DNR has with their other public lands. The purchase of the land has been routed through the Land and Zoning committee to get feedback for the DNR.
Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor, provided information as to what the amount of tax dollars the county might lose. The 2022 taxes on the property was $172.00 and $96 of that is to the county. The PILT would be approximately $56 which would bring the loss amount to approximately $40.
The board made a motion to acknowledge that the letter was received from the DNR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.