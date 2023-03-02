The East Central School Board approved two facilities projects at their February meeting. The first was $427,000 for new theater lights. The current lighting system has some lights that flicker, “This could be a health concern for anyone who may have a seizure disorder,” said Superintendent Stefanie Youngberg. Another concern with the current system, is when the lights need to be adjusted, or changed, staff has to go up in a lift, between the seats, to access them. The lighting system that was recommended is a rack system that would drop via remote. The rack would lower and lights could be set and/or replaced if needed and then the rack would be raised back up. The control system for the lighting would also be replaced with this project as it is out of date. Some of the current system came from the old Sandstone High School.
The second facilities project that was approved was new playground equipment. The new proposed playground will include a gaga ball pit, a favorite among the students, traditional monkey bar sets for those students who enjoy climbing, and of course swings and slides. One of the new pieces of equipment that would be included resembles a teeter-totter, according to Youngberg. There is a place where kids can stand on the outside, but they can also go on the inside and use their body weight to make it rock. This feature would also be handicap accessible.
The cost for the new playground will be approximately $423,000. Both the lighting and playground projects will be funded using the schools ESSER funds. ESSER stands for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program administered by the Department of Education in response to COVID. The program provides emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country.
These funds have to be used before September of 2024.
