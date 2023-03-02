The East Central School Board approved two facilities projects at their February meeting. The first was $427,000 for new theater lights. The current lighting system has some lights that flicker, “This could be a health concern for anyone who may have a seizure disorder,” said Superintendent Stefanie Youngberg. Another concern with the current system, is when the lights need to be adjusted, or changed, staff has to go up in a lift, between the seats, to access them. The lighting system that was recommended is a rack system that would drop via remote. The rack would lower and lights could be set and/or replaced if needed and then the rack would be raised back up. The control system for the lighting would also be replaced with this project as it is out of date. Some of the current system came from the old Sandstone High School.

