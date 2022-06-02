The Eagles wrapped up their season in subsection play last week. Monday, May 23, the fourth ranked Eagles hosted the fifth ranked Deer River Warriors in the quarter final round.
Raina Zaudtke threw for the Eagles, striking out five, with no walks. Offensively, Zaudtke, Lily Ludwig, Chandra Nelson scored for the Eagles with hits from Zaudtke, Gracie Hartl, Nelson, Lidia Fornengo, and Brooklyn Loew. In the end, the Eagles advanced, winning 5-1.
In the semi-final round, the Eagles drew the first ranked team, the Mille Lacs Raiders. Although the Eagles played solid defense, they fell 12-0 behind an incredible pitching performance by conference Most Valuable Player, Jill Thomson of Mille Lacs.
The loss put the Eagles into playbacks, facing third ranked Hinckley-Finlayson. The Eagles kept it close, but ended up falling 10-6. Loew was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Eagles. In the batter’s box, Ackerman, Nelson, and Kenzie Fornengo each got two hits. Mal Hartl, Gracie Hartl, Ludwig, and Lidia Fornengo each with one hit. Zaudtke pitched another complete game allowing 5 walks, striking 2.
“This year’s team is the youngest team around. We started one senior (Ackerman), one junior (Zaudtke), two sophomores (G. Hartl, Loew) and five freshmen, (M. Hartl, L. Fornengo, K. Fornengo, Nelson and Ludwig),” said Coach Scott Henn. “Our varsity reserve players included sophomore, Madi Porter, and eighth-graders (Madison Kuhlman, Brooke Cekalla and Sophia Ecklund), who will be joined in high school next year by eighth-graders, Harmony Bradshaw, Michala Degerstrom, Izzy Marshand and Alaina Klocke.” Henn ended with “Great progress was made during the year with growth in skill, knowledge, and perseverance. I look forward to next season.”
