Mr. Barry Burch was born in Vietnam to an American soldier and immigrated to the United States in December 1982. He graduated from Sandstone High School in 1986. While in high school, he learned English and participated in many school-related activities, taught karate through community education, and worked at the Sandstone Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. While attending Alexandria’s Community College after High School, he decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps serving with the 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, and then with the 1st Marine Division based in Southern California. Barry was proudly sworn in as a United States citizen in September 1989.
After his service, Mr. Burch's law enforcement career started as a correctional officer at the St. Cloud State Prison and then at FCI Sandstone. In early 2002, he became a United States Air Marshal serving in the then newly formed; the Department of Homeland Security, specializing in national transportation security and antiterrorism activities particularly in the aviation domain. This work involved many specialized skills and has taken Barry to many international locations worldwide.
After over 30 years of military and law enforcement service, Barry can be found involved in many volunteer activities throughout the community.
He is a Minnesota-certified firearm instructor operating a firearm training and certification business and still occasionally conducts security assessments for businesses and other entities who have such a need. He is also currently serving as the Sergeant-At-Arms at the American Legion Post #151 in Sandstone, MN.
In his spare time, Barry enjoys outdoor activities, arts, and music in general and is known to still teach self-defense when appropriate. He is a guitar player and is also known as a talented artist, particularly in oils and acrylic paintings.
Mary (Hejny) Clark graduated from Sandstone High School in 1973. In high school, she participated in choir, cheerleading, National Honor Society, and was on the homecoming court. Mary attended the College of St. Scholastica, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Nursing with a certification in Public Health.
Mary’s forty-year nursing career included employment as a public health nurse for Pine and Kanabec Counties, a Hinckley school nurse, a Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe tribal health nurse, a Pine County ambulance squad member, and a hospital staff nurse. She spent thirty-seven years working at the Sandstone Hospital. Over the years, she helped care for and treat patients in all stages of life from birth to death. Mary also volunteered at Camp Heartland, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and various immunization clinics.
In 1975, she married Michael Clark and had two children. Mary dedicated her life to making her local community a better place to live, work, and receive high quality healthcare with comfort and compassion.
Mary (Hejny) Clark
Sandstone Class of 1973
The East Central School District is pleased to announce its inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Barry Burch, Sandstone class of 1986, and Mary (Hejny) Clark, Sandstone class of 1973, will be inducted into the East Central Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame serves to recognize excellence, academically and philanthropically, in past graduates. The ceremony, which will include the East Central National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society inductions, is on Sunday, May 21, at 4:00 pm at the East Central auditorium.
