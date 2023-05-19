The East Central School District is pleased to announce its inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Barry Burch, Sandstone class of 1986, and Mary (Hejny) Clark, Sandstone class of 1973, will be inducted into the East Central Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame serves to recognize excellence, academically and philanthropically, in past graduates. The ceremony, which will include the East Central National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society inductions, is on Sunday, May 21, at 4:00 pm at the East Central auditorium.  

