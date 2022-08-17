Voters in the East Central School District approved a bond referendum ballot question on Tuesday, Aug. 9 authorizing the district to invest $4.1 million in critical infrastructure repairs. Uncertified vote tallies were 424 votes in favor of approval, and 402 against.

