The city of Sandstone stays busy with different outdoor events year-round. From Ice Fest in the winter, to Quarry Days in the summer.
But what about in between these festivities?
The busy, festive streets become quiet. Empty buildings dot the Main Street landscape.
“Empty buildings in the business district do not represent a healthy economy,” Kathy George, Sandstone’s City Administrator says. “They also create blight and, unfortunately, the longer these buildings sit empty, the faster they deteriorate and become “someone else’s problem.”
George states there are many reasons these buildings become vacant: health issues or death of an owner, lack of capital, the owner relocates the business, to investment idea failures.
“All of these reasons are contributing factors here in Sandstone, and likely in every other small town.” George says.
There is progress to turn Main Street around, however. George states the Sandstone Economic Development Authority (EDA) has been working hard to address these issues and get these buildings back into use and contributing to the local economy.
“The EDA was fortunate to receive the Family Dollar building and property as a donation from the owner when the Family Dollar lease expired,” George says. “We are excited to see Hometown Flips, a liquidation business, come to Sandstone.”
The EDA also negotiated the purchase of was the former True Value building, which has been vacant for many years.
“We are in the process of building repairs and renovations and plan to use the two buildings as a business incubator to help startup companies and individual entrepreneurs develop their business.” George explains.
The Sandstone EDA has chosen New Life Thrift Shop to get their start at this location.
According to George, these two businesses will bring more commerce to Main Avenue.
“More commerce brings more people to town for shopping, eating at restaurants, and contributing to the vitality of Sandstone. Each building put back into use makes a huge difference to the business climate.”
The EDA appreciates all the hard work the current businesses do to add stability to the business climate in Sandstone. “They are the backbone, and Sandstone wouldn’t be what it is today without them.” George says.
For more information about businesses in Sandstone, and any information about the Sandstone Economic Development Authority,visit https://sandstone.govoffice.com/eda. The EDA meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.