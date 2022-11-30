Santa plans visits to North Pine County

The little ones enjoyed Santa as he visited Sandstone this weekend for the annual Quarry City Christmas event sponsored by the Sandstone History and Art Center. The event was enjoyed by kids of all ages and ended with a tree lighting ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

Santa will be heading back to the area this weekend making a stop in Finlayson and Hinckley. He will be at the Finlayson Community Center arriving by fire truck at 3 p.m. The fun in Finlayson begins at 2 p.m. with food, refreshments and goodie bags. The Hinckley-Finlayson choir will be singing Christmas carols and at 5 p.m. there will be a tree lighting ceremony followed by movies and popcorn. For the adults there will be an ugly sweater contest. There will also be a Toys for Tots collection and a collection for non-perishable food items. 

