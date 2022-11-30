The little ones enjoyed Santa as he visited Sandstone this weekend for the annual Quarry City Christmas event sponsored by the Sandstone History and Art Center. The event was enjoyed by kids of all ages and ended with a tree lighting ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial.
Santa will be heading back to the area this weekend making a stop in Finlayson and Hinckley. He will be at the Finlayson Community Center arriving by fire truck at 3 p.m. The fun in Finlayson begins at 2 p.m. with food, refreshments and goodie bags. The Hinckley-Finlayson choir will be singing Christmas carols and at 5 p.m. there will be a tree lighting ceremony followed by movies and popcorn. For the adults there will be an ugly sweater contest. There will also be a Toys for Tots collection and a collection for non-perishable food items.
In Hinckley, the fun starts at 9:05 a.m. when Santa arrives at the Hinckley Community Center where he will be until 11 a.m. Kids under 12 will receive a free movie pass to Grand Cinema Hinckley. Kids will be able to write a letter to Santa and will receive a response back from him.
Friday, Dec. 2 the Willow River Community Club, along with the Willow River Fire Department will host a tree lighting at the fire/city hall. The event will begin at 5:30 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and donuts will be available. On Dec. 10 the WRCC will be hosting Santa at the Willow River School. There will also be a craft fair. See the Willow River news column for more info.
On Dec. 10, Santa will be at the Bruno Fire Hall for a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Bruno Fire Department. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with horse-drawn hayrides from 9-11 a.m.
Also on Dec. 10, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dell Grove (on Grindstone Lake Road) will be doing their Live Nativity event. The event runs from 4:30-6;30 p.m. Come see a live manger with real animals and enjoy fellowship, chili, music, s’mores, children’s crafts and more!
The holiday season is in full swing, so make sure to get out and enjoy time with friends and family as you visit these local events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.