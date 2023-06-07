The unmistakable rumble of motorcycles echo through the streets as the Fight Like a Girl motorcycle and classical car run raises money for ovarian cancer one last time.
Fight Like a Girl creators, sisters Renee Fochs and Evie Barcel, face their last year with hopes for making this one the biggest one yet. “This is our last year due to health issues,” Fochs explains. “Let’s help this go out with a bang.”
For ten years, Fight Like a Girl has raised money to help those who are currently fighting ovarian cancer or has raised for research. The year 2022 was the biggest year, raising $15,000 which was split evenly between the two recipients: Mary Jo Gruba of Milaca and Cassie Wolf of Pine City. This year, the sisters hope to raise more for their final year.
In 2012, the fundraising event kicked their kick stands up and revved the engines for the first time. Fochs and Barcel began Fight Like a Girl when, in 2011, a friend of theirs, Donna Wojick, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October. “We were going to do it for her, just so she could do something before she passed. Something memorable,” Fochs says.
Unfortunately, Wojick passed one week before the first event, so the money was donated to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance for research. “We gave it to research for nine years,” Fochs says.
In 2012, Foch’s and Barcel’s sister, Claudette Falk, was also diagnosed. Even when she was sick, she was a go-getter. She went out and got all kinds of donations. She rode every year even though she was so sick,” Fochs says. “She made us promise that we would do this for ten years.”
This event gathers people from all over neighboring counties, “We have a dinner, and all the food is donated. We have a bake sale,” Fochs says. “Two gals, Jana Swalbowski and Hannah Anderson [have] been with us from day one. [They] take a week’s vacation just to bake for the sale. They have been with us since day one. They have been super.”
Along with donations from the community members, other support comes from the Green Bay Packers, Captain Ken’s Food Processing in St. Cloud, and Mom’s Parkside Cafe in Pine City.
“We encourage everyone to join,” Fochs says. “Even if they don’t want to ride. They can take place in the dinner and bake sale. If you don’t ride, you can see the bikes come in. That always makes me cry.”
Fight Like a Girl sees 70 to 90 participants as they make their way from Joker’s Bar in Fun Alley in Grantsburg, Wis., to Buffalo Tracks (formerly known as Banning Junction) in Askov, to the Crow’s Nest in Mora, and then back to the Dirty Blonde Bar and Grill in Bock.
Fochs and Barcel thank all those who have donated over the years and look forward to their final chapter with Fight Like a Girl.
The event will be held on July 22, 2023. For more information, reach out to Renee Fochs at (763) 221-9985, Evie Barcel at (763) 242-7213, or Lora Lynch at (320) 362-0447.
