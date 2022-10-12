The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) is celebrating its 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week on Oct. 9-15. This year’s theme,“Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” reinforces the potential life-saving importance of having a home escape plan and practicing that plan.
According to NFPA data, the home is where the greatest risk of fire is, with 75% of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in the home. People used to have more than 10 minutes to escape the typical home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Today that window of time can be as little as two minutes. Multiple factors contribute to the smaller time frame including the way newer homes are constructed and the fact that most modern home furnishings are made with synthetic materials that burn faster and generate toxic smoke, making it extremely difficult to see and breathe.
Vice President of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA, Lorraine Carli, stated, “While we’ve made great strides in reducing the public’s risk to fire on many fronts, the latest number of home fire deaths reinforces that today’s home fires present real challenges. Educating the public about the increased speed at which today;s home fires grow, along with the importance of knowing how to escape quickly and safely, is critical to reducing that risk.”
Home escape planning and practice may sound so simple that the value is underestimated. However, these advanced preparations can truly mean the difference between life and death in a home fire. Having a practiced plan with all members of the household builds the muscle memory needed to get out as quickly and safely as possible.
Following are key messages behind this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme:
Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
