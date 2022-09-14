The East Central Drug Task Force and the Pine County Sheriff’s Office have been working on a narcotics investigation since January of this year. On July 26, an arrest was made in Pine County, north of Pokegama Lake, bringing a lengthy investigation to a close.
According to the criminal complaint:
Roberto Lucio, 41, of White Bear Lake, was under investigation for possession and sale of methamphetamine. On April 27, a search warrant was obtained for a search of the defendant’s person at his residence on Big Aspen Trail in Pine City.
According to the criminal complaint, agents of the Drug Task Force were monitoring Lucio’s movements and conducting surveillance of his home on Big Aspen Trail when officers observed a white Buick and a white BMW pull up to the residence on May 2. Soon after, Lucio arrived at his residence and was detained. The driver of the white BMW, who according to the criminal complaint, is known to reside near Mille Lacs Lake in Mille Lacs County.
Throughout the investigation, agents learned that Lucio had a customer that he would meet at the casino and that Lucio would frequent a residence in Mille Lacs County. The criminal complaint states that the driver of the BMW was found to have approximately one gram of methamphetamine on his person as well as $8,060 in cash.
According to the criminal complaint, Lucio was searched and approximately six grams of methamphetamine were located within the buttocks area. A search of the GMC Sierra revealed three gallon-sized bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Collectively the three bags weighed approximately 1,408 grams and the substance inside the bags tested positive for methamphetamine. The criminal complaint also states that agents discovered a separate smaller bag containing six grams of methamphetamine and a fifth bag was located in the center console of the GMC Sierra containing seven grams.
The complaint states that agents located seven grams of methamphetamine inside the oven located within the residence. The total uncertified weight of methamphetamine found on Lucio’s person, inside the vehicle and the residence equaled 1,434 grams.
According to the criminal complaint, following the Miranda warning, Lucio stated that he recently purchased the mobile home on Big Aspen Trail in Pine City. Lucio admitted the three pounds of methamphetamine recovered from the GMC Sierra belonged to him and that he recently purchased it for $2,500 per pound and resells it at $3,500 per pound. Lucio stated that he had known the driver of the BMW for approximately six months and he has been actively selling one to two pounds of methamphetamine per week to the BMW driver and that the driver had shown up to purchase a vehicle and one or two pounds of methamphetamine that day.
On July 26, Lucio was arrested in Pine County and is currently being held in the Pine County Jail. Lucio is being charged with one felony count of first degree drug sales,which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and/or up to $1,000,000 fine and one count of first degree drugs which also carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000,000.
