Imagine being pregnant, wandering the streets and then having to give birth outside in 20 below zero weather. Impossible to think of right? It happens every day for abandoned dogs and cats all over the state.
Rescue Network and FaerieLand Rescue are just two of many rescues in the state that work tirelessly to help these animals. Some of these animals are surrendered due to lack of ability to take care of them, some are just abandoned on the side of a road in a box.
Rescue Network has been in existence since 2019, said Kristen Johnson, the organization’s president.
Organizations like Rescue Network and FaerieLand are in need of volunteers desperately. Volunteer needs include fostering, transport and event organizers. Donations are always greatly appreciated as well.
Currently, Rescue Network has about 100 active fosters on the books, but there is definitely a need for more. According to Johnson, the needs vary each week. “Our boardings are always full, which all put together is about 12 dogs. We are also always having to say no to many in need,” she said.
One foster mom said, “It’s heartbreaking to think of all the animals that they have to turn away. Fostering has been the best thing I could have done. All these animals need is a safe place to stay till they find their ‘furever’ homes.”
FaerieLand Rescue, Inc., is run by Kathy DuVall. FaerieLand works with German Shepherds and Corgis specifically. DuVall started FaerieLand Rescue in 2009. After spending nine years working with another rescue fostering Welsh Corgis, Kathy saw a need for a rescue in Minnesota. When a friend asked her to take in two German Shepherds and find them a home because he could not care for them, the rescue began.
What does fostering entail
When you volunteer to be a foster, it means bringing a dog (or cat) into your home and giving them the love and attention they so desperately need. However, there is also some work involved.
Fosters provide temporary, in-home care for dogs and cats while they wait to find their forever home. They provide basic daily care, such as feeding and exercise, as well as things such as housetraining, how to walk on a leash, and socialization.
“It is not always easy. Many of the animals come from reservations where they often live outside and have never been in a kennel, walked on a leash, or had consistent meals. Fostering requires dedication, hard work, and time commitments,” said Johnson.
Rescue Network and FaerieLand partner with different vet clinics around the state, and transporting the animal to the vet is part of the foster’s responsibilities. Some dogs may need more vetting than others depending on the situation they came from. They can come into the rescue emaciated, injured or sick, they may need extra love and care.
Applying to Foster
“You can look at fostering as saving two lives,” said Johnson. The dog you take, which opens a spot in boarding for the next dog. There is such a great need for fosters to save the dogs and cats that are strays and require a foster home to save them.”
Something to keep in mind when considering to foster is there are many options out there. Some are pregnant moms, some may have just given birth and come with their puppies. There are also older dogs in need of fostering as well. With a variety of breeds, size and shapes anyone interested in fostering could find a match to fit their home. erie
Typically, all supplies and vetting are covered by the rescue. If you have other pets in your home, rescues such as Rescue Network or FaerieLand will require them to be spayed or neutered and fully up to date on their vaccines. Other requirements can include owning your home, or having written permission from your landlord and you must be at least 18 years of age.
If you are interested in fostering you can apply at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/RNMN/Dog for Rescue Network or http://www.faerielandrescue.org/get-involved/foster for Faerieland. If you are interested in adopting one of these amazing animals you can apply on either website as well.
“There is work to put into fostering and helping the animal adjust to your home, but it is such a rewarding experience!” said Johnson.
