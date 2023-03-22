The Friends of the Sandstone Library are celebrating Women’s History Month with two contests. There is a coloring contest for children ages 4-7 and a writing contest for youth ages 8-18.
Coloring Contest
Children ages 4-7 can stop by the Sandstone branch of East Central Regional Library and choose coloring sheets of famous women. They can take them home, color them and return them to the library. For every sheet they color, they are given a ticket to enter the drawing. Tickets will be drawn at the end of the contest for a chance to win one of four prizes. One of the prizes will be a “Bold Made” card game. Bold Made is a card game that “flips the script on Old Maid.” The game includes bold women who made huge impacts on our world.
Writing Contest
Children ages 8-18 can stop by the Sandstone Library and pick up a short biography form of a famous woman, or any woman they admire. There are 120 biography sheets available at the library to spark their imagination.
Once the form is filled in, they can be returned to the library. Each completed biography form qualifies for an entry ticket for a chance to win one of four prizes.
Prizes include: Three $15 Subway Gift Cards plus a pair of socks featuring a famous woman, for example the first U.S. woman doctor, a pioneer zoologist and a pioneer computer programmer. The grand prize is a “HerStory” board game. HerStory is a board game where you’re an acclaimed author, writing a book to tell the stories of remarkable women in history. As you do research and draft chapters, you’ll uncover special advantages and powers.
The Women’s History Month contests run through March 31, 2023.
