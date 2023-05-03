Mike Gainor, former editor of the Pine City Pioneer and current Pine City Community Development Director, was voted into the vacated District 2 seat on the East Central Energy Board of Directors for District 2 over three other candidates.
“It’s humbling that so many folks took the time to vote for me and to be chosen from such a great field of candidates,” said Gainor. “I’m excited to serve the people of District 2 and promise to do my best for you over the next four years.”
Gainor fills the vacated seat of David Deutschlander who served for 19 years as a director. Director Garry Bye also vacated his seat in District 4 where the contest was uncontested and filled by Thomas Schoenecker of Cambridge.
The other elected directors include Linda Laitala (District 5) and Jim Jesok (District 6).
Gainor’s platform includes expanding broadband to “every last member household and business” while providing quality, reliable electrical service at an affordable cost.
Gainor’s prior experience includes 13 years as Pine City Pioneer editor, ECE Member Resource Council, member of Pine Technical and Community College Foundation, board member of Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce, board member of Pine Center for the Arts, and board member of Highway 61 Film Festival.
