Clicking on the keyboard, phones ringing, interviews recorded, and words forming on the page, Jennifer Yocum-Stans has brought the news to Sandstone, Hinckley, and Askov for over a decade. Her stories have informed, inspired, and kept readers up-to-date with the happenings of the North Pine County News community.
Now, beginning May 1, Yocum-Stans begins a new career.
“I will be working for a company called Wapiti Labs, Inc. They raise elk and use the velvet from the antlers to make supplements for cats, dogs, and even humans. It’s an amazing product,” Yocum-Stans says.
In March of 2011, Yocum-Stans started her journey in the business of a newspaper. Her mother used to work for the Pine County Courier, in which where Yocum-Stans spent much of her time as a child.
“I used to play with all the typesetting equipment from back in the day. I remember telling one of the editors there that I would love to have their job someday, and I did!” Yocum-Stans says.
Yocum-Stans started working two days a week at the Pine County Courier office, helping with billing, phones, and other office duties.
“During my second week on the job, an ad design position opened-up in Hinckley, so Tim [Franklin, the then owner] asked if I would be up for that. I said sure! I love a challenge!” Yocum-Stans explains. “I had done just about every job with Franklin Newspapers, except publisher. I didn’t want that one!”
When Franklin Newspapers was purchased in 2019 by North Star Media, Yocum-Stans stayed on as editor of Hinckley News, and later served as managing editor of the Hinckley News, Askov American, and Pine County Courier. All three of the papers were merged into the North Pine County News in the early months of 2022.
During her newspaper career Yocum-Stans has found challenges and successes. Deadlines are one of the biggest challenges. As a deadline nears, it is challenging when a contact doesn’t respond to questions, which can make it hard to run a story if something doesn’t seem correct.
Despite the weekly challenges, Yocum-Stans says producing a paper for readers each week is a success.
“I would have to say that my biggest success was the series we did on the Hinckley Fire for the 125th anniversary. The special section that we ran at the end was probably one of the things I am most proud of,” Yocum-Stans says.
As she moves into her new position, Yocum-Stans states says there are things she will miss about the newspaper business, and working for North Star Media,
“Hands down, the people,” She explains. “I have the best co-workers, and have made some pretty good friends. We have such an awesome community. The people I have had the honor of meeting over these 12 years is something that I will carry with me forever.”
Looking forward, she is excited about the new challenge of being General Manager at Wapiti Labs, Inc.
As she departs, Yocum-Stans she will remember the community for the kind words, and thoughts that have made this job the best one she’s had.
