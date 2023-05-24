Governor Walz signs agriculture and broadband bill into law

Governor Walz signs the agriculture and broadband bill into law on Medicine Creek Farm in Finlayson, Minn. This bill includes a $100 million investment to expand high-speed broadband, establishes a grain indemnity fund to protect grain producers, and strengthens the state’s work to help aspiring farmers and producers succeed. Governor Walz was joined by local farmers, legislators, and leaders in the agriculture and broadband industries.

 Sierra Kingen | North Pine County News

Governor Tim Walz signs nine bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.

