What once was farm property between Pine City and Hinckley, off of Beroun Crossing Road, is now owned by GUMI (Glad You Made It) CAMP USA according to organizer/founder, Tim Hadler. Hadler also operates a camp that helps veterans with PTSD get back on their feet in Missouri.  The Beroun camp will be used for a similar purpose. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.