Hanging up the clippers: Richard Watrin says goodbye to his barber shop

Richard Watrin hung up his clippers for the last time in February and stepped away from his barber shop on 3rd Street in Sandstone.
In 1963, Watrin opened his barber shop, Richie’s Barber Shop, where he started his 60 year career in a growing business. Watrin started his working career as a lineman for a telephone company, and then moved to welding. Watrin explained that he didn’t really know how he got started in the barber business, “Actually, I decided I’m going to do this,” Watrin said. He had wanted to start his own business.
He and his wife, Janice, moved to St. Paul, where Watrin attended a barber college and his wife found work at Gillette only a block down the road. After completing college, and being at the top of his class, the Watrin family moved back to Sandstone when Janice was pregnant with their second child.
Watrin opened his barber shop with little to no competition, “I had a steady flow of customers as a success,” Watrin said.
Over the years, things have changed for the industry, “Long hair came in for a few years, and that slowed it down some,” Watrin said. Farmers in the area kept his business going since they “didn’t go for long hair.”
Watrin described that his family was supportive of his business, especially his high school sweetheart, Janice. The barber shop was supportive of the family so his wife could spend time at home with their children.
The family was able to afford vacations to different states, and a cabin on Lake Winnibigosh for fishing, a pastime Watrin enjoyed. “We’ve been to Hawaii four times,” Watrin said. Alongside that, fishing and hunting were pastimes that the barber enjoyed.
Watrin’s need to retire came from his health, “When you get older everything gets tougher,” he said. Luckily, this didn’t include arthritis in his hands.
On Feb. 14, 2023, Watrin retired from his barber shop, but this didn’t spell the end of the family business. He sold the business to his nephew, Eric Watrin.
In retirement, Watrin has plans to move into an apartment in Sandstone. He also wants to thank all of his loyal customers and has stated that he will miss his old buddies.
