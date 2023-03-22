Kyle Morell, Hinckley City Administrator put in his resignation notice at the recent city council meeting. Morell says that he has accepted a job with the city of Scandia and his last day is Friday, April 14.
Mayor Don Zeman explained that the council needed to decide on the hiring process–whether they were to hire internally, or by hiring on, “We had a city board that reviewed applications,” Zeman explained. That was when they had hired Morell.
The council had also agreed that finding an intern to help cover the time between Morell leaving, and hiring a new city administrator, would be beneficial, “I think anytime you can overlap would be beneficial,” Morell added.
“If you explore alternatives, or the options of an intern on a part time basis, it makes that time without an administrator more bearable,” Zeman said.
The city council discussed possibly using a search firm to aid in the hiring process, “We can certainly put the feelers out there. If the council wanted, we can get ballpark estimates on a search firm. That would delay the posting, I would think if you wanted to use a search firm, but only by a week or so,” Morell said.
Morell had mentioned some hiring search firms like Govhr, a more national, professional search specializing in government agencies. It was agreed that they would like to hire someone more local, someone who would know the area.
Morell informed the council members that he had suggested changing the starting wage from 75 thousand a year to 80 to 100 thousand a year, which is a common range of pay for that position. As far as the deadline goes, it has been agreed upon that it was an, “Open until filled,” with a deadline to review.
The language of the job description was also updated at the March 13 meeting. The council had amended and approved the new job description to read government experience in place of public administration experience.
Morell’s last day in office for the City of Hinckley is Friday, April 14, and the city will begin their search for a new city administrator. They hope to have applications in by April 5.
The city has also published a job description in the North Pine County News public notices on page 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.