The Hinckley City Council met on Oct. 11 with Mayor Don Zeman and City Council members Tim Burkhardt, John Frank and Judy Hopinks. Hinckley City Administrator, Kyle Morell, also attended.
The approval of the consent agenda was presented to the council for the following:
Resolution 17-2022: Fire Department Donation
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures-Rival House: On-sale liquor
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures-Amphitheater: On-sale liquor
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures-The Grill House: On-sale liquor
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures- Grand National Golf Course: On-sale liquor
Aaron Cekalla Enterprises LLC-Bogey’s On Main: Strong Beer and Wine
Aaron Cekalla Enterprises LLC- Bogey’s On Main: 3.2% Combination
Grand Cinema Entertainment LLC- Grand Cinema Hinckley: 3.2% on-sale
Grand Cinema Entertainment LLC- Grand Cinema Hinckley: Strong beer and wine
Kwik Trip Inc.-Kwik Trip #186: 3.2% off-sale
Family Dollar Inc-Family Dollar Store #31604: 3.2% off-sale
El Tucan Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill: On-sale liquor
Council members approved all consent items.
Sheriff’s Department Update
An update from the Pine County Sheriff’s department, presented by Deputy Jesse Kenow, was focused on one big concern. Noise. During the City Council meeting in September, Mayor Zeman addressed the amount of noise complaints he has received in regards to loud vehicles. Mayor Zeman requested that there be continued conversation between the City and the Sheriffs department to work together to reduce the noise in town by taking action against offending vehicle owners.
The noise topic was followed up on and Mayor Zeman stated that the north end of town has had a great reduction in noise and he has been notified by individuals who greatly appreciate the reduction. The Deputy Kenow stated a large source of noise has been from vehicles after school as “Kids get a bit rambunctious” and many drive older vehicles and have loud exhaust. Deputy Kenow also stated that the School Resource Officer will be able to help handle the situation to further reduce the noise.
In addition to the noise from vehicles, there has been an ongoing problem with barking dogs, primarily on the west side of Hinckley. Many of the residents are aware of the problem and that a dog barking continuously is against state
which Deputy Kenow states that no one wants to have to take someone’s dog, but owners have a responsibility to uphold.
Dog owners having proper licensing has also been a situation that has become problematic. There are between 50 and 70 dogs licensed in the city of Hinckley, however there are many more that are unlicensed, mostly on the west side of town. Dog licensing is mandatory for all dogs over six months of age. The cost for a dog license is $5 for spayed or neutered dogs and $7.50 for unaltered dogs. Licenses need to be renewed yearly and licensing can be obtained with proof of rabies vaccination at city hall Monday through Friday between the hours of 8am and 4pm.
Dog Park Update
Kyle Morell, City Administrator presented an update on the possibility of a dog park. There are a couple locations where adding a dog park would be possible, however it is a costly addition and there are many liability concerns that would need to be considered. Other concerns are that currently there are many dog owners who do not pick up dog waste while their dog is off private property and the concern of this negligence occurring at a dog park as well, which is a health concern for people and other dogs. The vision of a dog park was brought forth by city council members, however the community has not expressed interest in adding a dog park. Morell stated at the last meeting that if the community would like to have a dog park to use, the best way to make that known is to contact the city to express the desire for such an addition. Residents are welcome to attend city council meetings as well. The community has a voice and are encouraged to use that to make changes in the community.
Fire Department Update
Fire Chief Elliot Golly presented an update on the fire department runs. In the month of September there were nine runs which consisted of accidents, structure fire and providing aid to another department. Year to date run count is 98, which is an increase from 2021.
The decision to hire an addition to the fire department was presented to the council. The new hire is part of the Pine County Chaplain service and has been attending classes for the past year. The council approved hiring the newest member of the fire department.
Discussion about replacing tender truck two was presented by Chief Golly. Pine City and Sandstone have entered into an agreement to build a tender and the offer was made for Hinckley to join Pine City and Sandstone’s contract agreement for the same options for the Hinckley truck. Currently there is approximately a 90 day turnaround time on a truck build.
Letters for bids have been sent out and bids are due by November 4 for the build of a Tender/Pumper combo truck. The decision on the final bid will be awarded at the Nov. 15 meeting.
Other Business
The November City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., which is a change from the Nov. 8 date due to the election.
The locations of the new Christmas decorations are being mapped out and presented at the next meeting.
The Holiday Gas station is putting a plan together to assume the Burger King property. It was also noted that the Burger King dumpster is overfilled and needs to be addressed. Chief Golly has been tending to the grass for the property.
A seasonal public works employee is wanted and there has been an advertisement placed. This will be an on-call position for the winter and will begin in November.
