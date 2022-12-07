At Hinckley Elementary School, both at the beginning and the end of the school day, you will see the HES Safety Patrol and Crossing Guards diligently performing their duties.
The HES Safety Patrol and Crossing Guard program is currently headed up by Corrine Sjoberg, HES’s Behavior Intervention Specialist. She has been in charge of the program for the past four years with the help of other staff members at HES. When Sjoberg took over the program, there were approximately 26 students participating. Currently, there are 70 students that participate among the three grades, fourth through sixth.
The students in fourth grade are considered the Safety Patrol portion of the program. They hold the doors, which are heavy, for the other students and staff as they enter or leave the building.
The fifth and sixth graders are crossing guards, with the sixth graders as captains. The crossing guards man both crosswalks, one at the south end of the building and the other on the west side by the main doors.
They stop traffic to allow students, parents and staff to cross the road safely, “It can be dangerous,” said Sjoberg. “We want to encourage people to use the cross walks, to make it safer for everyone.”
They have had people drive right through the crosswalk while the
crossing guards were out there. One time, explained Sjoberg, someone intentionally swerved to hit one of the crosswalk cones, “That was a $250 cone that was destroyed,” said Sjoberg.
HES was just accepted into the AAA program, this will help them with training and they will be able to purchase supplies from them. One thing they are hoping to get with the money from fundraisers is longer flags so the students are not as far out in the road as they are now.
When the sixth grade captains were asked why they decided to participate in the program, the answers varied. “To help people be safe,” was a reason for many of them. Other answers included, “It was something to do after school,” or, “to yell at people who J-walk. Some had older siblings that had participated and they had encouraged them to join.
All in all, this group of students is learning so much by participating in the program. They are learning responsibility, safety and much more. They are expected to show up for their scheduled shifts; typically they have one shift per week (some have two), they are also expected to let someone know if they can’t make their shift. “It surprises me sometimes how seriously they take their jobs,” said Sjoberg.
The group does fundraisers to help pay for the needed equipment and to take a year end field trip. Last year, they sold 9,000 candy bars and made $4,500. They are selling the candy bars again this year and hope to meet that same goal. Another fundraiser they do, is working in the concession stands to earn money. The money raised goes to new equipment, such as stop signs, rain gear and more.
Sjoberg is very grateful for the parents who allow their students to participate. The morning shift students can ride the bus, but afternoon shift students need to be picked up by their parents.
Whether you are picking up/dropping off a student, or just driving by the school during school hours please use caution, slow down and respect the crossing guards. They are there to help keep others safe.
