Hinckley-Finlayson High’s Speech team is something to talk about

The Hinckley-Finlayson Speech Team competed at Duluth Marshall for the Section 7A tournament.

 

 Submitted

Sports, plays, arts, Hinckley-Finlayson High School has it all, including the tiny, but tough, Speech team. Five dedicated students, and their coach, have taken talking to the next level. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.