Hinckley-Finlayson High’s Speech team is something to talk about

Sports, plays, arts, Hinckley-Finlayson High School has it all, including the tiny, but tough, Speech team. Five dedicated students, and their coach, have taken talking to the next level.
Speech is a Minnesota High School league activity with 13 categories. It involves a presentation by one two, or sometimes a group of students that is judged against a similar type of presentation by others in a round of competition, according to spokaneschools.org
Students, Daniel Dutcher, Matthew Masterson, Davanie Wodash, Alyssa Alexander, and John McEachran have committed their after school hours to practicing their category of Speech. Dutcher has found his niche in the category of humor, “He’s very animated,” said the team's coach and the high school’s German teacher, Lisa Hodena.
Masterson has taken on extemporaneous reading. This category allows for the student to prepare for 30 minutes before reading an excerpt from a book that is predetermined by the judge, but the student doesn’t not know what the expert is until the day of the competition. “It’s random, I don’t know what I am doing until I get there,” explained Masterson.
Wodash, a member of the team who had joined three weeks ago, has taken on the category of dramatic interpretation. Alexander’s category is informative speech, and McEaschran’s is discussion.
Finding the category that best suits each student is all about finding what fits that individual best. “You just kinda find something that interests you, pretty much. It’s like finding the right car or something. You can try other categories. You can even double enter,” Alexander explained.
The five students have been in Speech for a few years, with Wodash being their newest member. “My parents are serious about my athletics,” Wodash said. Wodash stated that Speech has enhanced her academics. The rest of the team agreed that Speech has enhanced their school career.
Being committed to Speech means that the students must meet a minimum of twice a week, and it’s recommended that they meet with each other and go over their speech skills. Hodena, their coach, coaches Track and Speech, and according to Masterson, that can make finding time for Speech meets difficult.
Despite the times to meet, the students have seen pay off in their skills. Masterson has won first place at almost every single competition, and the team has won the Toughest Tiniest Team award.
Despite being small, the team has attempted to promote Speech to their school.”My goal is to get more kids in Speech. Even if they don’t place, it's not about winning, but the skills they get. I have kids that are really anxious and have a lot of anxiety and they still do Speech. The skills you get from Speech, you take with you,” Hodena said.
Hodena has been coaching Speech since 2008, and has seen some of her kids go to State.
Alexander explained that it doesn’t take much to be in Speech, “You don’t have to be talkative to reach a piece in front of you–and you’re only talking to eight people max. It’s not like you’re in Theater,"she said. “You meet new people, get close to people. It’s fun.”
Masterson agreed and added that you have confidence to put yourself in front of a judge.
On Saturday, April 15, the Hinckley-Finlayson Speech Team competed at Duluth Marshall for the Section 7A tournament. McEachran placed second overall in discussion, and advanced to state. He competes April 29 in Apple Valley. Masterson had placed sixth overall in Extemp. Reading, “He is one of the best and I am very proud of his work ethic and skill,” Hodena said.
Dutcher had a strong showing and placed ninth overall in Humorous in the Section. Alexander wrapped up her final meet for her career in Speech in Informative, and the youngest performer, Wodash, showed great promise in Drama for the upcoming years.
“It was a good day and the students really performed well.” Hodena said.
