The Hinckley Knights townball team will wrap up the regular season this weekend with a pair of exhibition games Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against the St. Paul Windys and the Golden Sombreros from the Twin Cities, and host Mora for a league division game Sunday at 2 p.m. Playoffs will begin next weekend.
Hinckley won three of four games in the past week, including two against league opponents.
Last Wednesday, the team traveled to Wisconsin for an exhibition game against the Osceola Braves. Hinckley was able to marshal a strong performance at the plate, and came away with a 15-8 win. In the first, a single from first baseman Shawn Ausmus, a grounder to reach on an error from shortstop Noah Furcht, and a single by pitcher Cory Schmidt put a run on the board. Third baseman Isaiah Hasz picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to put Hinckley up 2-0. The Braves got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Hinckley responded as Furcht hit a bases-clearing triple to give the Knights a 5-1 lead. Hinckley scored again in the fourth, when Ausmus drove in a run, and Hasz got a bases-clearing double, and later came home on a wild pitch, stretching Hinckley’s lead to 10-1. In the fifth, an RBI single from Schmidt made it 11-1 Knights.
The Braves got things going the in bottom of the sixth, picking up four runs, but Hinckley got some runs back in the top of the seventh, when another double from Hasz added two, and an RBI single from Furcht in the eighth extended the lead to 14-5. Then in the top of the ninth, a Griffin Stiel single brought in a run, to make the Knights lead 15-5. Osceola picked up a few runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough to overcome the Knights’ margin. Hasz, Furcht and Schmidt led the offense with three hits each, including Hasz’ two doubles and Furcht’s triple. Ausmus had two hits, and Plasek, Stiel and Perrotti each had one, to make up the team’s 14 total hits. Hasz had six RBIs, Furcht had four, Schmidt had two, and Ausmus and Stiel each had one. Furcht, Perrotti and LeTexier each had a stolen base. Starting pitcher Cory Schmidt got the win, throwing six innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out one. Dez LeTexier pitched two innings, surrendering one hit and striking out one. And Max Sickler worked the final inning, giving up three runs on one hit, walking thee and striking out one.
Before a huge crowd at Brennan Field on Saturday night, the Knights inducted four new members in to the Hinckley Knights Hall of Fame: Mike Hejny, Jim Overhalser, John Miller, and Paul Marudas. Following the ceremony, the Knights faced the Eastern Minny League Central Division-leading Isanti Redbirds.
The Knights struggled against one of Isanti’s best pitchers, logging just four hits in the game and not getting a runner past second base, in the 9-0 loss. Isanti scored in the first, third and fourth to go up 4-0. Two more runs followed in the sixth, and three in the eighth, extending their lead to 9-0, where it remained. Catcher Trevor Johnson had two of the team’s four hits, with second baseman Cory Schmidt and right fielder Jacob Perrotti getting the others. Starting pitcher Ben Sickler got the loss, throwing six and a third innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, walking five and striking out three. Reliever Max Sickler worked the remaining two and two-thirds innings, surrendering three runs and two hits, with four walks and six strikeouts.
On Sunday, the Knights played a rare split doubleheader on the road, with one league game in Nowthen, and another in East Bethel, making up a game rained out earlier in the season.
In the first game against Nowthen, Trevor Johnson walked and Ausmus singled. Both runners moved up a base on a passed ball. On a single from center fielder TJ Johnson, Trevor crossed the plate. Furcht then singled to score Ausmus and TJ, and moved up to second on the throw. A single by Hasz brought Furcht in, and Schmidt and Sickler singled to load the bases. Hasz was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice from pitcher Dez LeTexier, and Schmidt scored on a passed ball, leaving runners on second and third. As Trevor Johnson came up again, he singled to plate Sickler and put Hinckley up 6-0. In the second, Hasz doubled to center to score two runners. Sickler followed with a double left, to bring in Hasz, and moved up to third on a passed ball. LeTexier walked and right fielder Jacob Perrotti reached first on an error, allowing Sickler to score. Trevor Johnson singled to right, bringing in LeTexier, and the inning ended with the Knights ahead 12-0. In the top of the fifth, Nick Plasek, who came into the game to play third base, grounded out, but allowed a runner to score, and extend Hinckley’s lead to 13-0. Nowthen added a late run with a triple and a sacrifice fly, and the game ended on the 10-run rule after seven innings, by a final score of 13-1. Trevor Johnson, Sickler and Hasz each had two hits on the day, and five other Knights had one hit, to make up the team’s total of 11. Sickler and Hasz had doubles. Hasz had three RBIs, Trevor and Furcht each had two, TJ, Sickler and Plasek each had one. Dez LeTexier got the complete game win, giving up only one run on five hits, walking two and striking out six.
In the nightcap against East Bethel, the Knights were able to generate some early offense again. Furcht hit a grounder to short and reached base on an error, which allowed the lead runner to score. In the next at-bat, Hasz reached base on an error, which pushed a second run home. A single by Schmidt sent Furcht home, and LeTexier got an infield hit to short, which scored Hasz. Perrotti singled to left, which pushed Schmidt across the plate, and Hinckley led 5-0. In the second, Schmidt hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring a run, and increasing Hinckley’s lead to 6-0. Ausmus led off the fourth with a single, and Furcht hit a two-run homer to left, putting the Knights up 8-0. And in the fifth, Sickler led off with a double, and moved up to third on a groundout. Perrotti singled on the first pitch, and Sickler scored, extending the Hinckley lead to 9-0. The Bandits got back in the game in the bottom of the fifth on a string of hits, cutting the lead to 9-5. But the Knights got all five runs back and more in the top of the sixth. Schmidt grounded into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, pushing a run across the plate. A single from Sickler scored another. Pinch hitter Cole Ondrus walked, and the bases were full again. Perrotti walked, bringing in another run. Trevor Johnson singled to center, and Sickler came home, then Ausmus walked to score Ondrus. TJ Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring two more runs, and giving Hinckley a 16-5 lead. East Bethel scored a pair of runs in the seventh, narrowing the margin to 16-7. In the bottom of the eighth, they scored again on a bases-loaded walk, to make it 16-8, which was the final. Trevor and TJ Johnson, along with Sickler and Perrotti led the offense with 2 hits each. Brady Johnson, Ausmus, Furcht, Schmidt, LeTexier and Ondrus each had 1 hit to make up the team’s 14 hits. Furcht had a home run, while TJ and Sickler each had a double. Perrotti and Schmidt had three RBIs each, Furcht and TJ Johnson each had two, Trevor Johnson, Ausmus, Sickler and LeTexier each had one. Schmidt had a sacrifice fly and Furcht stole a base. Hasz was the starting pitcher, surrendering no runs on no hits in three innings, striking out one. Schmidt gave up three earned runs on six hits, and struck out one in two innings. Plasek worked an inning, striking out one. And TJ Johnson got the win, throwing the final three innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit, walking four and striking out three.
The Knights were scheduled to play a game Wednesday against the Princeton Panthers, with a score coming too late for press time. Watch for an update in next week’s edition of the North Pine County News.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com, or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.