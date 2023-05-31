Hinckley man threatens assault over use of truck

A Hinckley man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, assault, and terroristic threats.
According to the complaint, deputies with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 62415 Grouse Trail in Hinckley based on a disturbance. Christopher Ray Nelson, 32, had a weapon and was threatening to kill his mother and burn down the house. The complaint states that officers arrived at the residence and observed Nelson standing by the front door. Nelson stated that he had gotten a ride to the house and wanted to use the truck, but his mother wouldn’t let him use it. The mother said there was no physical altercation.
Officers went inside the residence and spoke to the mother’s significant other who had a red mark and bruising under his eyes and a bleeding cut on his knuckle. The mother had shown officers a door that had been pulled from the wall and kicked in.
According to the complaint, Nelson’s mother and her significant other were sleeping in the bedroom when they woke up to Nelson yelling profanity outside their room and demanding he be allowed to use the truck. It was stated that Nelson kicked down the bedroom door and came after his mother with his arm back as if he was going to punch her. Her significant other stepped between the two. Nelson punched the significant other in the eye, which resulted in him tackling Nelson to the ground.
The complaint states that Nelson grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and approached his mother’s significant other. According to the complaint, Nelson had chased his mother’s significant other around the house, before Nelson was driven from the house, He then continued to bang on the door and yell outside.
Law enforcement had located the knife inside the residence.
Nelson’s mother reported that she and her significance other
The complaint states that Nelson was detained, and was uncooperative, telling a deputy that he was going to punch the deputy in the face. Nelson was transported to the hospital for evaluation. It’s stated that he was combative at the hospital.
A record shows that Nelson was previously convicted of assault in the fourth degree on Sept. 20, 2019, assault in the fifth degree on Nov. 13, 2018, and three counts of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order on Nov. 24, 2015.
Nelson has been charged with one count of assault in the second degree that comes with a maximum sentence of seven years, a $14,000 fine, or both,one count of domestic assault, which comes with a maximum of five years in prison, $10,000 fine, or both, one county of terroristic threats which comes with a maximum of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both, and one count of assault in the fifth degree, which comes with 90 days in jail or $1,000 fine, or both.
