Jail

The Pine County Board is considering a $3 million remodel to the Pine County Jail.

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pioneer

The jail is seeing a dramatic increase in mentally ill inmates, along with vulnerable adults, juveniles and dangerous felons. While the jail population remains level, this change in demographics is driving the need for more separation of inmates within the Pine County Jail, noted Pine County Jail Administrator Rod Williamson.   

