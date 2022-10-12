Over 150 Lions from all over the world gathered at the East Central High School for lunch and a short concert by the East Central Band on Friday, Oct. 7. The 5M8 Lions would like to thank East Central Schools for hosting this event.
Members of the District 5M8 clubs attended the event at East Central. This district consists of Pine, Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Todd, Stearns, Morrison counties. According to Past Council Chair, Judy Loken, 5M8 represents the largest number of Lion Clubs and members in Lions Multiple District 5M.
The Lions are a service organization that have been in existence since 1917. They are the largest service club organization in the world with more than 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs, serving 200 countries worldwide.
According to their website, the mission of Lions Club International is “To empower Lions clubs, volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.”
“We support MN Lions Diabetes Foundation, Leader Dogs for the Blind, MN Can-Do-Canines, MN Lions Vision Foundation, MN Lions Hearing Foundation, Kidsight, MN Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation, Project New Hope (helping MN veterans). We also support Lions International by donating to LCIF (Lions Club International Foundation), which is our International Foundation. Right now, LCIF is supporting those impacted by the hurricane in Florida and Puerto Rico. Lions are champions of diabetes, environment, hunger, pediatric cancer and vision,” said Lion Judy.
Our local Lions groups support our communities in multiple different ways. From donating money to our local schools and Family Pathways Food Shelf, to planning Halloween parties for children with the Sandstone Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsoring events for children at local fairs and carnivals. They also provide an annual dinner for the Sandstone Fire Department; and host Valentine parties at Sandstone senior citizen apartment buildings.
What does it mean to be a Lion?
Lion Lori Sheehan, wife of Lions International President, Brian Sheehan stated, “You will see Lions providing disaster relief funds around the world. One great thing about the Lions is that we are the boots on the ground when a disaster strikes. Lions get funds right away for any immediate needs, such as water or shelter.” She went on to say that the Lions stay and help rebuild the infrastructure. “The Lions are usually first in and last out after a disaster.”.
“It’s always community first,” said Sheehan. “Whether you are at the international level, the president of your club or just a member. We have the larger global causes, which the LCIF allows us to do larger projects that they might not otherwise be able to do.”
The Lions do matching grants for things such as building a school or a playground. A local example of this, is the donation made to Sandstone’s Panther Park. Lion Lori also complimented the Sandstone Lions and the Sandstone Quarry Lions on their generosity and commitment to their community.
Thinking about joining?
“Together we will harness the power of WE! WE will commit to action. WE will leave the world a better place for all,” said Lion Judy.
If you are interested in joining, keep an eye out for anyone wearing a Lions vest, shirt or pin for information.
They hold monthly meetings, which they encourage members to attend as often as they can, and to help with fundraising. We work with the Sandstone Lions on many projects. Our area Lions give 100% of publicly raised money back out to the public.
