On County Highway 61, dust kicks up and the sound of hooves pounding the gravel can be heard in the afternoon wind. Work is busy on Danjer Farm Racing and Breeding located at the edge of Sandstone. Dan and Jeri Roland, along with their daughter, house over 40 horses, all with unique jobs of their own.
In June of 2022, the Roland family moved their passionate business from Iowa to Minnesota with the goal of being closer to their racing location; Running Aces in Columbus. Their harness racing operation was a company built from the ground up.
“We have mares and stallions. We raise our own babies, and when they get old enough,
we train ‘em up and race ‘em.” Jeri explained.
The decision to move was a calculated one. Prior to the move, the family had been driving four and a half to five hours one way to get to the races. “We both have been working from home since March 2020, since COVID. We figured if we could work from home, we might as well work from here (Minnesota), opposed to driving back and forth.” Jeri said.
The family grew up on the idea and atmosphere of racing horses. Dan grew up helping his uncle and cousin with their racing, and Jeri’s father, who originally hated horses, had found a true love for racing when he finally gave it a try. This united Dan and Jeri and sparked the passion and eventual career of harness racing when they married. “It’s amazing to have that connection and to realize that we can actually make money on this.” Jeri stated.
When it comes to their horses, the family treats them as if they were their own children. Dan does all their own shoeing, and after each exercise around the home built track, they get washed down. Their legs are wrapped to help with any soreness they may have. All of the racing horses are kept on one side of the barn, while the other side is reserved for the rehabilitated horses or ones that are just being held there for the time being.
The horses are all harness trained, but not saddle trained. However, they are versatile. “A lot of them go on to be trail riding horses.” Jeri said. With the amount of hands-on attention the family gives to their horses, they adapt and learn easily. “They convert to disciplines very easily.” Jeri said.
According to the Roland’s, what they do hope to get established is rehab work as well. “We’ve been picking up some rehab equipment and tools over the last few years just for our own horses to use. We’ve taken a few horses from people at the track and brought them here to help with their rehab this summer,” Jeri explained. “This is kind of what we want to grow into, and possibly foaling.”
“We’ve got relationships with a lot of the vets in this area, if we advertise more, I’m sure we’d start getting referrals, but we’re just not ready for that yet.” Dan said.
The summer so far has been busy for the Roland family. “Dan has spent so much time on the barn, getting fencing to move all their horses to building the barn.” Jeri said.
Amidst all of that, their racing season started in May. The Danjer Farm houses a two year old that holds track records at Running Aces and has held these records four times.
If you want to watch the Danjer Farm horses in action they will be at Running Aces on Sept. 17, 2022 for the End of Year Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.