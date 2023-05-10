Excited but nervous, Leaha Jackson eagerly awaits her first day as Hinckley’s new City Administrator.
Hinckley City Council had met last month and after careful deliberation and interviews, had motioned to hire Jackson to take on the challenging, but important role for the city.
Jackson currently works for the city of Sandstone as Deputy Clerk/Utility billing, and has been in the position for 15 years. Jackson grew up in Sandstone, having graduated from East Central and worked at the lumber yard in Hinckley before finding her feet in City Hall. “I worked while I went to school,” Jackson says.
Jackson had taken courses at Pine Technical and Community College to earn a bookkeeping certificate, which then propelled her to Metropolitan State University in the cities where she had completed a four year bachelor’s degree that is focused on management and development.
As she takes on the role of City Administrator for Hinckley, Jackson states that her first week or so she plans to get to know the council members and figure out what the current projects are for the city. “I want to help them grow, and get things accomplished. We work for the people,” Jackson says.
She hopes to be able to sit down with each of the council members and get to know the team that she is working with. That being said, Jackson says that she will miss her current co-workers, “Great team, got some life long friends.” Jackson explains.
Jackson states that the challenges she might face are the summer construction projects, “[The] big freeway one, which will cause some traffic. [I want to] make sure to get word out when things are happening, and what is happening,” Jackson explains.
According to Jackson, she likes the puzzle of working with the city, and finding solutions to challenges that might come up, “It’s such a variety–you’re doing HR, helping your employees, working with the citizens, complaints, good things, lot of compliance reporting for the state, budget work, it’s also doing Parks and Rec, EDA, supporting the staff that is there. Watching streets and parks, getting projects done. Looking for grants wherever we can,” Jackson explains. “The council though, they’re the real ones.”
In the end, however, Jackson states that she and the council are here to help further city goals.
Her first day as City Administrator is May 15, and with any new job, she is nervous, but is eager to get into the office and begin working on the many projects that the Hinckley City Council are working on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.