It’s not the path Google Maps would take you, but as destiny (or the 5A subsection of the MSHSL) dictates, the road to Brainerd leads through Mora for the Lady Jags softball team each year. On Thursday, the Hinckley-Finlayson varsity softball traveled to Mora for a day of 5A subsection tournament ball that historically was met with scorching heat. This year, the Jags sported their warm-up jackets in preparation to face the 4th seeded East Central Eagles. The Jags (3rd seed) were coming off a loss to Hill City (2nd seed) on Tuesday and therefore were entering this double-elimination tournament with their backs against the wall facing sudden death elimination.
While the Jags ultimately led the whole game, the East Central Eagles played a stiff game. Anna Degerstrom had the most explosive offensive play of the game with a triple. The Jags shared their RBI’s like sunflower seeds around the dugout with Brant, Rice, Churchill, Reese, Degerstrom and Painovich all knocking in runs. Raechel led the Jags in RBIs (2). The Jags offensively scattered 9 hits, 5 walks and struck out only 3 times. Joey Hopkins earned the win as she threw 6 1/3, walking only one and striking out 9. The Eagles hung tight but were no match. The 10-6 victory allowed the Jags to earn their spot in the second game, on a field with an actual scoreboard, with hopes of defeating the Hill City Storm in order to advance to the Section tournament next week.
Hill City came into the day 10-3 on the season but had just lost their first game to a gritty Mille Lacs team. The Jags had revenge on the mind as Hill City had handed Hinckley-Finlayson their two most recent playoff losses (earlier this week, and also one to end H-F’s season in Brainerd in June 2021). The Jags were only able to muster 2 runs earlier this week up in the eerily quiet hills of Hill City. The H-F sticks would need to come alive in order to earn a victory.
To lead off, hockey-ice-in-her-veins Painovich walked. Natalie yet-another-clutch Stafne earned a timely 2 out single to advance Raechel to third. From third, Raechel was able to sneak in on a passed ball to take the early 1-0 lead (Stafne went to 3rd on that play). Then Bella-stretch-armstrong Brant battled and earned a walk. Anna all-she-does-is-hit-dingers-Degerstrom is suddenly up to bat. Coach Ranger motions a mystifying series of signals to instruct Degerstrom to hit and Brant to run. Anna says “OK, coach” and willingly swings at the first pitch. Some say they could tell it was gone from the moment they heard the “BAM” of the pulverized ball. Coach Richter at first, enthusiastically sent Degerstrom to second, yelling “Go! Go!” He was simply doing his job since the speedy Anna was well on her way past first base before the ball was even able to land safely and clearly over the centerfield fence. Roars erupted. Anna was able to cruise at less than sprinter-speed over to third and then home where a sea of Jaguars met in early excitement. After Hill City’s pitcher, Neary, held the Jags to 2 runs on Tuesday, the Jags had a 1st inning 4-0 lead. Game on.
Hill City scored their own run in the bottom of the first when Tilly’s ankle was apparently as meaty of a target as home plate, making it 4-1. The Jags added 3 in the fourth inning, Reese singled, Churchill doubled, Painovich doubled (2 RBI), Rice singled (RBI), to extend the lead 7-1. Hill City begins to gain some momentum, cutting the deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the 5th. With 2 outs in the 5th, looking to continue their offensive scoring run, Hill City’s #6 batter crushes a liner out to right center field. But by now, the savvy HF outfield had Hill City scouted out as if they were siblings in a pickup basketball game of HORSE. Ava Anderson stood in exactly the perfect spot to run up on a tricky bullet-train line drive. There was lunging, there was diving, and there was rolling. Was the ball in her glove? Or perhaps cradled in her stomach? No one could really tell for sure, but there was excitement. Some men in their 30s were jumping higher in the air than they could in their teens. This exact kind of well-timed and cursedly located hit, all year, had seemed to bite the Jags’s otherwise stellar defense. Instead on this day, there was no such luck, the Jags played the could-have-been-back-breaker to perfection halting Hill City’s offensive momentum.
In the top of the 7th, the Jags hulk-smashed 5 more runs. Prater and Tilly reach, Churchill clears the bases with a 2 RBI triple, Painovich singles to center to drive in Churchill, Reese doubles, Rice hits a sacrifice grounder over to first base to score Painovich, and Stafne drives in Hartl.
The local H-F Softball historians account that the Jags have now won 7 straight games in the traditional Mora location of subsection 5A play, a run spanning 4 seasons resulting in now 4 trips to Brainerd. Take that, Google Maps. We know our own way to Brainerd.
The Jags resume Section 5A tournament play next Tuesday, May 31 in Brainerd.
