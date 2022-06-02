After posting a two day total of 173 strokes with rounds of 83 and 90, Hinckley-Finlayson golfer, Makayla Ammerman, is the section 4A Girls Golf Champion, and will be moving on to State at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 14-15. After starting the first round with a three over par triple the day looked like it would be a long one for Ammerman. She did not let this set her back. On the second hole she pumped a nearly 300 yard drive, stuck her approach shot to five feet from the hole, and sank the putt for birdie! After day one of the section tournament Ammerman had an eight stroke lead with a front nine score of 39 and a back nine score of 44 resulting in an 83 for the day.
Ammerman’s second round started in similar fashion with a three over triple bogey to start the round. But once again she bounced back with adversity and rattled off two quick pars to maintain her eight shot lead. Ammerman did not look back and maintained her lead all day for a comfortable victory and a ticket to the 2022 Girls State Golf Tournament.
