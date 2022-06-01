Rush City
The Varsity baseball team split a pair of games yesterday in the GRC. In the first game,the Jaguars were led by a great pitching performance by Lane VonRueden to beat the Rush City Tigers by a score of 6-3. Lane struck out 7 Tiger batters and only allowed 4 hits. Mac Storlie led the way offensively with 2 hits and also came in relief of Lane to secure the win.
In the second game, the Jaguars ran into one of the better pitchers in the area and struggled to get anything going offensively. They fell to Pine City by a score of 5-2. Mac Storlie started on the mound for the Jaguars and pitched well enough to keep the Jags in the game. However, the team had a few defensive miscues that allowed Pine City to extend their lead. Offensively, Griffin Stiel led the way with two hits. Randy Skaff and Lane VonRueden each contributed a hit in the loss.
ogilvie
The Jaguars wrapped up the regular season yesterday in GRC conference play by defeating Ogilvie by a score of 5-0. Once again, the Jaguars pitching was fantastic. Jordan Masterson got the start on the mound and Trey Visser came in on relief of Jordan. Both pitchers combined to shut down the Ogilvie offense by allowing only 6 hits. Jacob Grice continues to be an offensive juggernaut for the Jaguars. He contributed two hits in the win. Trey Visser got the offense going in the second inning with a timely hit that drove home two Jaguar runners. Griffin Stiel, Mac Storlie, Jordan Masterson, Brody Froehling, Lane VonRueden and Cody Klein each contributed a hit in the win.
With the win, the Jaguars have locked up the # 1 seed for the Section 5A East division. First playoff game is scheduled to be at home next Thursday vs an opponent to be determined.
