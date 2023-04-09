The International Crane Foundation is looking for Crane Counters. The ICF works worldwide to help conserve the crane population and their ecosystems. They also work to protect the watersheds and flyways on which the cranes depend.
On Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., the International Crane Foundation will sponsor the 47th Annual Midwest Crane Count. More than 1,800 volunteer participants from throughout Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota participate in the count, which gathers information on the abundance and distribution of cranes in the upper Midwest.
New volunteers interested in taking part in the survey should first contact their local County Coordinator for instructions. The Pine County Coordinator is Jean Olsen. Additional information on the crane count can be found at cranecount.org.
Observations of Sandhill Cranes can lend insight into threatened crane species, including the endangered Whooping Crane. There are now approximately 75 Whooping Cranes in the reintroduced population in central Wisconsin.
worked on the crane count for five years when she lived in the metro area, and now for two years in Pine County. “There are so many of them in Pine County, there are everywhere you go. Most people will be able to do the counts right from their home,” said Olsen.
If you are interested in joining in on the count, please reach out to Olsen at 320-384-6163 and leave a message if she doesn’t answer.
Jean Olsen is the county coordinator for the Pine County count. Olsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.