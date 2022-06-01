The Hinckley Knights head into the weekend with a 2-0 league record and will take on two Eastern Minny League opponents, starting with the Mora Blue Devils Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Rum River Bandits Saturday at 7 p.m.
In Hinckley’s first division game of the season, the Quamba Cubs made the short trip to Brennan Field last Friday for a game under the lights to start off the Memorial Day weekend.
Before the game, longtime player Gary McFerran was inducted into the Knights Hall of Fame with Hall of Fame members Dennis Brennan, James Brennan, Joe Jarvis, Blaine Miller and Tom Miller in attendance. McFerran was a member of Knights teams for more than 40 years, known as a prodigious hitter with excellent speed. He also spent countless hours working at Brennan Field keeping it in fine condition and a great place for future generations of Knights to play, and was honored for his dedication to amateur baseball and the community.
On a comfortable evening, both pitchers kept the scoring fairly low in the early going with Hinckley starter Lucas Willis coming in with a 2-0 record, and Quamba starting their ace, Chase Oslin for their first league game of the year. An error and a string of hits got the Cubs a run in the first inning, but they were kept in check through the second and third. Quamba employed a similar formula in the fourth, adding two more runs with a combination of hits and a fielding error, going up 3-0.
The Knights offense got to work the second time through the batting order and got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Trevor Johnson walked, second baseman Cory Schmidt was hit by a pitch and pitcher Lucas Willis reached on an error to load the bases. An Isaiah Hasz sacrifice fly to right scored Trevor to cut the lead to 3-1. Hinckley then tied it up in the bottom of the sixth when Trevor Johnson and Schmidt both singled, a bunt from baseman Shawn Ausmus moved the runners up, and a sharp single from Hasz scored both runners and leveled the score at 3-3.
The Knights got a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, as Schmidt got an infield hit and Ausmus made his second sacrifice bunt of the night. Schmidt scooted to third on a passed ball giving Hinckley a runner on third, but a groundout ending the inning to keep the game knotted at 3 apiece. Hinckley brought in reliever TJ Johnson to pitch the ninth and he was able to get the side out clearing the way for the Knights to get something going in the bottom of the inning. Shortstop Jacob Perrotti singled to start the inning. Trevor Johnson singled and Perrotti was thrown out trying to stretch it to third allowing Johnson to move up to second. After a pop-up for the second out, TJ Johnson was intentionally walked putting two runners on, but the inning ended on a strikeout, sending it to extras.
In the tenth, the Knights had runners on the corners, but neither team scored. Trevor Johnson opened with a single in the bottom of the eleventh and moved up to third on an error by the right fielder and Dez LeTexier stepped in as a courtesy runner putting a Hinckley runner on third with nobody out. Outfielder Max Sickler got an infield hit to push LeTexier across the plate and pick up an important league win, 4-3.
Five Knights had two hits apiece in the game, including Trevor and TJ Johnson, Sickler, Schmidt and Hasz, with pinch hitter Jarrod Brennan adding one more to the team total of 11. Hasz had 3 RBIs, and Sicker got the last. Starting pitcher Lucas Willis threw 125 pitches, 84 of them for strikes, giving up no earned runs on 8 hits, and striking out 2. Reliever TJ Johnson got the win surrendering just 1 hit and 1 walk, and striking out 6 of the 11 batters he faced.
A scheduled game last Wednesday against the East Bethel Bandits was rained out, but will be made up later in the summer. This week, the Knights were scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Blaine Fusion with a score coming in too late for press time. Look for the score in next week’s edition of the North Pine County News.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com, or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
