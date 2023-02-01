Law enforcement perseverance leads to drug arrest at casino

Francke

A Britt, Minn. man has been charged with felony first degree drug sale, felony second degree drug sale and third degree drug possession after allegedly being caught with over 20 grams of cocaine while drug trafficking at the Hinckley Grand Casino.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.