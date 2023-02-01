Law enforcement perseverance leads to drug arrest at casino

A Britt, Minn. man has been charged with felony first degree drug sale, felony second degree drug sale and third degree drug possession after allegedly being caught with over 20 grams of cocaine while drug trafficking at the Hinckley Grand Casino.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force received information that Justin Robert Francke, 41, was involved in the transportation and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine. Investigators learned that Francke frequently utilized Grand Casino Hinckley as a meeting place for drug trafficking.
Investigators surveilled Francke and observed him driving from the Iron Range towards Hinckley. A warrant was obtained to search Francke and his vehicle. He was located in the casino parking lot on Jan. 18 with a female, according to the complaint. As they exited the vehicle, both Francke and the female passenger were allegedly carrying bags.
Law enforcement approached Francke and detained him pursuant to the warrant. Officers found cash and a small tin container containing a white chalk like substance that later NIK tested positive for cocaine with an uncertified weight of 19.57 grams. The female was also searched and was found to have a glass smoking tube in her coat pocket and 3.66 grams of what later tested positive as cocaine.
In the vehicle, officers located approximately 40 pills identified as Gabapentin, according to the police report. The pill bottle also contained a baggie of a white substance which was suspected to be methamphetamine with an uncertified weight of 3.09 grams. Officers also found two scales and $2,000 in cash in the vehicle.
If convicted, Francke faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine for the charge of first degree drugs, up to 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine for the second degree drug charge and up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine for the third degree drug charges.
