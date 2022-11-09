The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month has been set aside since 1919 to honor those who have served our country. It was originally known as Armistice Day after WWI ended. In 1954, in an effort to include veterans from all conflicts, the name was changed to Veterans Day.
Our communities are full of veterans who continue to serve. These men and women belong to our area American Legion and Veterans of Foregin Wars (V.F.W.) posts. These organizations support their communities in a multitude of different ways. You may see them around Memorial Day or Veterans day selling poppies, you may see them at a graduation ceremony presenting the colors, or you may see the honor guard honoring a fellow veteran who has passed.
This year for Veterans Day, North Pine County News reached out to the area Legion and VFW posts with a few questions. Below are their responses:
Askov American Legion Post #243 - Brad Jensen
What does it mean being a legion/VFW member?
Membership in the American Legion allows a veteran to continue the unique camaraderie developed while in their respective branches of service, provide support to fellow vets as needed, and contribute to their local communities.
What are some of the positives in joining? What would you say to a veteran to encourage them to join?
A member can be involved as little or as much as their life allows.If you are looking to associate with veterans that can relate to your time in service, if you want to support local veterans in need, if you want to support and help improve your local community, the Legion is a patriotic organization that does all this and more.
How many members does your post have?
Askov’s Jens H. Jensen Post 243 has 35 members.
What programs/events/scholarships do you support…either financially or by participating in? For example community events such as fairs, celebrations etc.
Our honor guard provides military honors for fallen veterans, a Memorial Day service and other ceremonies in the local area. The Post sponsors Scout Troop 187. We provide support to Kerrick and Bruno Fire Departments and the Askov, Bruno and Kerrick communities. We also support the Pine County Historical Museum.
What are some of the fundraisers you hold?
A majority of our local financial support is through our charitable gambling operations.
Who does one contact if they wish to join your post?
Brad Jensen
bradjensen@frontier.com or 320-250-5338
Final Thoughts?
Post 243’s success depends entirely on active membership, participation and volunteerism. Askov’s Post 243 belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives.
Sandstone/Finlayson American Legion Post 151 - Bill Morgan
What does it mean being a legion/VFW member?
Being in the American Legion means being a part of our nation’s largest and most powerful veterans organization. The American Legion has delivered substantial improvements for veterans, families and communities. The Legion works very hard every day on behalf of U.S. Servicemen and women. Our members work together to support our local community, focusing on Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth Programs.
What are some of the positives in joining? What would you say to a veteran to encourage them to join?
As a group we are a voice for all of those that have served to try and improve benefits, accessibility to programs and any other assistants they need. I try to explain what my mission is as outlined above.
How many members does your post have?
Our post presently has 34 members.
What programs/events/scholarships do you support…either financially or by participating in? For example community events such as fairs, celebrations etc.
Programs/events/scholarships our post supports; our post sponsor our local cub scout troop 187, our post sponsor junior high students to attend the Legions Boy’s State Program offered during the summer, our post provides services at three local cemeteries on Memorial Day, our post provides our Honor Guard to March in the Finlayson Fourth of July Parade and Quarry Day’s, our post serves food at the City of Sandstones National Night Out, our post conducts a service on Veterans Day, our post provides the final respects in honoring the memories of U.S. veterans after their death at funerals and graveside services and supporting our county veterans service officers with support funds.
What are some of the fundraisers you hold?
Fundraisers we do are three meat raffles a year.
Who does one contact if they wish to join your post?
Contact Person for our post is William Morgan, Post 151 Adjutant at 320-233-6753 our post meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Final Thoughts?
The most reward I get out of being part of our post is providing military honors for fallen veterans. The families are so grateful for our present at this time. I just feel honored to be a part of this for them.
Denham/Sturgeon Lake American Legion Post #361 - Curt Rossow
What does it mean being a legion/VFW member?
I am proud to be an American Legion Post 361 Denham/Sturgeon Lake member. We all have pride in our service to our country and now to the service of our communities.
What are some of the positives in joining? What would you say to a veteran to encourage them to join?
I joined Post 361 for the camaraderie of my fellow veterans. We also have charitable gambling. This allows us to do good things for our communities.
Being a member also allows us to have a free beverage or two. We don’t just sit around and tell war stories.
How many members does your post have?
Our membership numbers vary at plus or minus 50. We would welcome new members.
What programs/events/scholarships do you support…either financially or by participating in? For example community events such as fairs, celebrations etc.
We support our communities financially through the schools and community clubs. We give scholarships to our graduating seniors, support trips to places like Wolf Ridge for our students. We support the local legion baseball team. We donated money to Sturgeon Lake Park. We paid for and helped install a flagpole at the old dam site in Willow River. We support post prom activities. We provided a couple of bikes for kids for Sturgeon Lakes’ National Night out. We provide military services at funerals plus do Memorial Day services at, now, nine cemeteries with the help of American Legion Post 163. This is just a sample of what we do for our communities.
Who does one contact if they wish to join your post?
We meet the second Thursday of the month at the Corral Bar (back room) at 7 p.m. The meetings usually last about a half hour or so, followed by a meal. A great bunch of veterans, Come and join us! Call Wally Sarvela (218-232-0941)
For God and Country,
Curt Rossow, Commander American Legion Post 361
Hinckley V.F.W. - Jodi Irlbeck
What does it mean being a legion/VFW member?
Being a VFW member means being part of something that is special to me and being with people that served and understand what others have been through and helping Veterans and our community.
How many members does your post have?
The VFW Post has close to 100 members.
What programs/events/scholarships do you support…either financially or by participating in? For example community events such as fairs, celebrations etc.
Hinckley Corn and Clover horseshoe tournament (help with).
Fundraisers: We sell Poppies.
Who does one contact if they wish to join your post?
They can contact any VFW Member and they’ll get you in contact with the right person. Come to a meeting (second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.).
I love the camaraderie that we all have and we understand each other. Wouldn’t trade being a part of this community for anything.
Hinckley American Legion Post 388- Shane Goddard, Commander
What does it mean being a legion/VFW member?
Being a Legion member means we get to continue to serve the country we love, but at a local level. We also get to spend time with other vets that get it, and get us. We don’t always agree, but we care for each other, and that can make a world of difference.
What are some of the positives in joining? What would you say to a veteran to encourage them to join?
The positives of joining are what it means to be a member, we get to plug into that camaraderie that we enjoyed when we served. We get thanked for our service, but we didn’t do it for that, we did it for many reasons, but the one thing that is always in common is the brother/sisterhood that we get to enjoy.
How many members does your post have?
We have 85 members as of now.
What programs/events/scholarships do you support…either finically or by participating in? For example community events such as fairs, celebrations etc.
Hinckley American Legion Post 388, has a college scholarship program. We also provide Honor Guard (for funerals) and Color Guard (posting the flags) for local funerals and events. We get invited to post colors for the HFHS graduation, and in past years we also posted colors for the Veterans Day program. Any time we are called, we do our best to show our pride in our country. We also kick off the CCC parade in July. The Legion also provides highway cleanup just west of Cloverdale.
What are some of the fundraisers you hold?
The Legion sells poppies in the fall. The biggest fund raisers are the three Bingo events we hold each year. We run the Bingo stand at the CCC. The most enjoyable events are the Ham bingo in the spring, and the Turkey bingo in November. These last two allow the community win some turkeys, hams, and the crowd favorites the raffles. We have incredible support from local business, and without them, our bingo events would not be nearly as successful. Those raffles from the local businesses are the key to our success.
Who does one contact if they wish to join your post?
I would love to help anyone, they can contact me, Shane at 719-761-9597. They can also show up to the Legion Hall, the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. We look forward to meeting new members.
Final Thoughts?
All of these veteran organizations are there to help. We love our brothers and sisters. If we can’t help, we know someone that can. There are a lot of hurdles for veterans to get the support they need that may or may not be directly related to their service, we get it, we can help. Veterans have a hard time asking for help, it is part of how we were trained, we were trained to keep pushing on, don’t complain, just do. It’s okay to ask for a hand up, we have all been there, we have your six. Just come hang out with us.
Bruno American Legion
For information on the Bruno American Legion #563 contact Derrell Jensen at 763-221-3138. Their most recent community project was to install a flagpole in the Bruno cemetery.
Services
On Friday, Nov. 11 please take a moment and remember the sacrifices our veterans have made and the service they continue to give to our communities. If you are a veteran, thank you for your service.
Veterans Day Programs
The Sandstone/Finlayson American Legion Post #151 will be hosting an event at the Veteran’s Memorial in Sandstone at 11 a.m. There will be cookies and coffee after the event at the Sandstone History Center, sponsored by the Sandstone Veterans Memorial group.
The Bruno American Legion Post #563 will be hosting their event at the Nemadji Research Center in Bruno at 11:11 a.m. with a free meal for veterans beginning at 12 p.m.
