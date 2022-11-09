The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month has been set aside since 1919 to honor those who have served our country. It was originally known as Armistice Day after WWI ended. In 1954, in an effort to include veterans from all conflicts, the name was changed to Veterans Day. 

