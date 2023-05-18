It’s no secret that Pine County enjoys music and sets the stage for local musicians to showcase their work. Ben Ranson, a new-to-the-area musician is excited to get his art into the community and entertain with his unique music and talent.
Ranson started his love for music when he was in junior high, “My older brother had a guitar, and I was sure I would be able to play better than he could,” Ranson says.
This brotherly rivalry led Ranson to get a cheap, plywood guitar and began teaching himself the instrument.
“I had to learn to pick with my fingers because I didn’t have a guitar pick. My parents didn’t believe in television, so my style of playing has unusual influences. I listened to my dad’s records. He had a lot of psychedelic music, soul, and blues, but also Flamenco, Indian classical music, American primitive guitar, and jug band music,” Ranson explains.
Ranson started playing in bands within months of starting on the guitar. “I made friends with the other kids who played music, and we started bands,” Ranson says.
After high school, Ranson attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. Ranson says he considers himself a folk musician, but a trained folk musician. “My biggest influence at Berklee was a professor named Yakov Gubanov, who taught counterpoint,” Ranson says.
Counterpoint is the art of playing two musical lines at the same time. Professor Gubanov had insisted to Ranson it was important to learn counterpoint, but the goal was to apply what one had learned to the musical culture that the musician grew up in.
Being a musician, of course, has its challenges.
“I write comic songs and accompany them with intense and complex finger-style arrangements. For a piece to work I have to write a funny song, learn to sing it, and then come up with a guitar piece I think suits the song, while showing off my guitar chops,” Ranson explains.
Ranson says he usually includes an improvised section, and as his improvisations have become more complicated, he writes new pieces with more difficult improvisation sections. “So, each piece presents a series of challenges.” Ranson explains.
Success, however, always outweighs the challenges, and for Ranson, that is the laughter from the audience has when he performs,
“My guitar arrangements are hard, but they create a dramatic space for the song. So, when the lyrics turn out to be really funny, everyone is in a place where they can get the humor of it,” Ranson says.
Ranson’s goal is to gradually increase the distance that he is traveling to play shows, and to cover a larger area.
Currently, Ranson has 25 gigs on the books, and his goal is double the number by the end of the year. In the Pine County area, he will be playing at Three Twenty Brewery in Pine City on Saturday, Sept. 9, other areas around the state.
